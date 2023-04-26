Supermodel Gisele Bundchen donates $1 Million to combat childhood homelessness in Florida

Gisele Bundchen is doing her best to give it back to the community.

This week, the Brazilian supermodel donated $1 million to a women's shelter, which helped fund a playground related to their new 'Children's Village'. With the money, the facility will look to combat the homeless children's situation.

With Gisele's money, the Children's Village will fund a playground, while also adding a few more features to the village itself. Gisele, of course, cannot wait to see the program help those in need.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Furthermore, the Lotus House is also the largest women's shelter in America.

"I have no words to express my gratitude for places like the @lotushouseshelter , the largest women's shelter in America, as they provide a haven that allows women and children to heal, reclaim their lives, and build a foundation for the future".

She added:

"I am grateful to help fund the building of the new Children's Village, which will bring education and play, creating new possibilities for children in need. ❤️".

During the press release, Bundchen spoke of their work, and the promise to build a better community for children in need. Furthermore, the 42-year-old was honored to be able to help their organization for such a noble cause.

Gisele Bundchen wanted to focus on children's development

During the aforementioned press release, Bundchen ended up highlighting why this particular initiative is important to her:

"Funding the playground for the Children's Village is important to me because the benefits of play include physical fitness, social interactions, cognitive development, self-confidence, and overall well-being. All these elements build a strong foundation for growth," she said.

According to their website, The Children's Village is a way to deepen their commitment to the important work Lotus House has been focusing on, which is helping homeless children grow, heal and learn.

One goal, of course, is to end their homelessness.

Gisele Bundchen, of course, has been focusing on her career for the past few months. The former Victoria's Secret angel has been seen dividing time between Brazil and the USA, working with brands like Louis Vuitton for new campaigns. Earlier this month, Bundchen was seen on a shopping spree in Miami.

Gisele Bundchen was spotted in casual clothes

While her divorce with Tom Brady was a big change for both celebrities, the former couple seem to have moved on since October. That being said, Bundchen has previously been linked to her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valante.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes