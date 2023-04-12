IN PHOTOS: Gisele Bundchen seen in casual attire as Tom Brady’s ex goes out on shopping spree in Miami

A shopping spree for Gisele Bundchen was the theme of the week. The Brazilian supermodel, ex-wife of quarterback Tom Brady, has been open about her life now that she's not married to Brady anymore. But the pair seem to be getting along fine after their divorce.

Bundchen was seen walking in casual clothes as she made her way into many different luxury stores at the Bal Harbour Shops. Although she has been modelling for many luxury brands in her career, she was spotted casually in Miami, Florida, on Saturday.

Why did Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady get divorced?

It was reported that Brady's decision to return to the NFL in 2022 after initially retiring from the league further strained the relationship between the two.

According to a source who spoke to PEOPLE, the renowned supermodel "was so excited when he declared his retirement, and she wasn't thrilled at all when he went back on that."

Bundchen wanted him to spend more time at home and end his career for good. After Brady won his first Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the former quarterback revealed that Bundchen asked him what else he had to prove. 2022 was the first time Brady missed most of the offseason due to 'personal reasons'.

Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams

Even without Gisele's money to add to the family, is Tom Brady a billionaire?

Their kids will be alright. Money is never going to be a problem for his family's next generation, especially as Gisele also has an estimated net worth of $400 million.

You can also add to the fact that he has done a lot of advertising deals over more than two decades. But it's difficult to think that they'd completely bridge the gap for him to become a billionaire. He was also a big investor in FTX, the cryptocurrency company that went bankrupt recently.

It looks like there's still a way to go before Tom Brady becomes a certified billionaire. But with his net worth and his career earnings, both in broadcast and as a quarterback, there's no doubt that he could have as much money as he wants.

