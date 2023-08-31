T.J. Hockenson has found success on the field in his NFL career and off it thanks to Malika Brown, his fiancée. Hockenson and Brown got engaged in January of this year, but the couple have more to celebrate.

The tight end was given a contract extension by the Vikings and Brown took to her Instagram stories to celebrate the news. She shared a post from the team's Instagram page celebrating the news of her fiancé's new deal:

Brown sharing the news of Hockenson's extension via her IG stories. Credit: @mikala_brownn

Brown has been a major supporter of the two-time Pro Bowler throughout his career in the league.

She shared Hockenson's Instagram post when he was traded by the Detroit Lions last November to the Vikings in a farewell post. He spent almost four seasons with the Lions before being moved.

Brown's IG story to Hockenson's post on his farewell from the Lions. Credit: NY Post

The couple never disclosed how they met, but based on her social media, they have been together since at least 2021.

Brown used to play basketball back in high school at Livinsgton High School in her home state of Tennessee and was a small forward with the team.

In 2021, she graduated from Tennessee Techincal University with a Bachelor's degree in marketing. Per her LinkedIn, she became a self-employed photographer in June 2018 and still in the role today.

T.J. Hockenson and his new contract with the Vikings

According to Senior NFL Insider Dianni Russini of The Athletic, Hockenson got a four-year extention worth $66 million that could max out at $68.5 million. The $16.6 million in average annual value (AAV) has put him second behind Darren Waller of the New York Giants.

T.J. Hockenson will be playing his full season with the Vikings in 2023 after playing just 10 games with them post the trade.

The 26-year-old had 60 receptions, 519 yards, and three touchdowns last season. He tied for the third-most receptions on the team in 2022.

We'll see how T.J. Hockenson this season fares as Malika will be there to cheer him on as always.

