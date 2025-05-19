"Take some of his devil magic": NFL fans react to Spencer Rattler linking with Patrick Mahomes at Vegas Golf Classic

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) hope Spencer Rattler can absorb some of Patrick Mahomes's quarterback prowess. This is after the New Orleans Saints signal-caller shared a photo with the Kansas City Chiefs superstar.
Rattler and Mahomes interacted at the Vegas Golf Classic in mid-last week. Mahomes's "15 and Mahomies Foundation" hosted the charity event, which raises funds for youth-focused health, wellness, and educational initiatives.
The excitement surrounding this quarterback meetup has some Saints fans making bold proclamations about Rattler's future with the team.
"Please take some of his devil magic n go crazy this year," wrote an Saints fan on X.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
"Saints QB1," stated one user.
Another user stated: "QB1 or I'm not a saints fan anymore."
Other reactions focused on the physical resemblance between the quarterbacks. Some reactions were positive.
"lol these dudes twins," observed one fan,
Another fan posted "Great value / Premium."
One fan wrote: "Destiny swap quick!!!!"
Spencer Rattler himself seemed excited about the opportunity, posting on his Instagram story along with the photo:
"Appreciate you having us out my guy! great weekend at @15andmahomies charity golf event!"
Some Texas Tech fans and draft analysts have pointed out that Spencer Rattler's playing style resembles Mahomes' gunslinger approach.
Spencer Rattler sets eyes on starting spot
First-year Saints coach Kellen Moore seemed assured of his inexperienced quarterback room. In a news conference on May 19, Moore stated that having former NFL quarterbacks as coaches, such as Doug Nussmeier and Scott Tolzien, makes up somewhat for the locker room's deficit of veteran quarterback presence.
Moore's background is with younger quarterbacks during his coaching tenure. He has worked with Dak Prescott in Dallas, Justin Herbert with the Chargers, and Jalen Hurts with the Eagles. Moore has always worked with quarterbacks in their mid-to-late twenties instead of older veterans.
Spencer Rattler, who played six games for the Saints in the previous season, is vying for the starting quarterback role against Jake Haener and rookie Tyler Shough. The fight comes after veteran Derek Carr's retirement, which will be made official in June, as per SaintsWire.
Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.