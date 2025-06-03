"Taking photos and not practicing" - NFL fans react as Jalen Hurts shows up to support Pennsylvania girls flag football champs

Jalen Hurts made a surprise appearance at the Pennsylvania Girls Flag Football championship game on Monday. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback also met with some of the players from the state champions of Gwynedd Mercy High School after their win.

Ad

NFL @@NFL . @JalenHurts showed up to support the PA Girls Flag Football champs following their victory ❤️ (via swaggydaddddyyyyyy/TT)

Ad

Trending

When a video of Hurts celebrating with the flag football champions went viral on social media, some slammed the QB for not attending the Eagles' OTA session on Monday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Taking photos and not practicing. Typical tush push merchant," one tweeted.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Hairy Poppins @@Lucchesse29 Taking photos and not practicing. Typical tush push merchant

Ad

"Bro doing everything except being a top 5 QB," another added.

"Getting ready to take the football out of football. P**sies," a third commented.

A few others praised Hurts for taking time out of his schedule to visit the Pennsylvania girls' flag football champions.

"Jalen Hurts is for the people," one wrote.

"Absolute class act from Jalen," another commented.

Ad

"Awwwwwww he is such a real dude!!" a user tweeted.

Hurts did attend the Eagles' OTAs last week. He was seen linking up well with running back Saquon Barkley and wideout AJ Brown.

A few weeks ago, Hurts opened up on his desire to retain the Eagles' Super Bowl title next season.

A look at Jalen Hurts' contract with the Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts - Source: Getty

Jalen Hurts reportedly signed a five-year, $255 million extension with the Eagles in April 2023. His deal included $179.304 million in guaranteed money. The deal came a month after the QB led Philly to the Super Bowl in 2023, but lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ad

Hurts threw for 2,903 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions in the regular season, while adding 14 rushing TDs in the 2024 regular season. He recorded 726 passing yards, five touchdowns, one interception and five rushing touchdowns in the playoffs.

Hurts and the Eagles took down the Chiefs 40-22 in this year's Super Bowl.

The Eagles took Hurts with the No. 53 pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He has earned two Pro Bowl honors since then.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More