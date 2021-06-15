Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp 2021: dates, schedule, location, tickets & more

The reigning Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will head to training camp in a little over a month. The Buccaneers have managed to do something most franchises making the trip to the Super Bowl couldn't: retain all of their starters the next season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were able to secure intergral players in defense. They also used the franchise tag on wide receiver Chris Godwin to keep him for another year and hopefully get a contract extension worked out in the future.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers used the 2021 NFL Draft to simply gain additional depth across their roster. However, head coach Bruce Arians has made it clear that the rookies won't see any starting time unless they're needed on special teams.

"It's scary how good the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be this year."@PriscoCBS with @JennyDell_ live from Bucs training camp. pic.twitter.com/SYwVJqI0WT — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) June 8, 2021

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 training camp schedule

When:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will report to camp on July 24, 2021, which is earlier than most teams because the Buccaneers will play the season opener on Thursday, September 9, 2021. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys in the Week 1 matchup.

The Cowboys are also scheduled to report early to training camp since their first preseason game is the Hall of Fame Game. This allows for all teams to have adequate playing time before the season begins.

Where:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will hold their training camp at their Advent Health Training Facility, "One Buc." The Bucs have held their camp at the training facility since 2009, when it was moved from the Disney Wide World of Sports complex.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have hosted fans in designated open practices in the past prior to Covid-19, and they hope to do so again in 2021. With the league making an announcement along those lines, fans are expected to return to Tampa Bay.

The Bucs training facility has indoor and outdoor fields, making it more comfortable in the summer heat for fans to watch the team practice.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have three preseason games scheduled for this year. The first two are at home at Raymond James Stadium: the August 14 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, and the August 21 game against the Tennessee Titans.

The third and final preseason game will be on the road against the Houston Texans. To purchase pre-season and regular season game tickets, visit the team's website and follow the provided links.

After being taken in the second round, #Bucs QB Kyle Trask has signed his rookie contract and received a nice singing bonus too. https://t.co/vpTNjr1I4e via @therealBeede — Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated (@SIBuccaneers) June 8, 2021

Edited by Colin D'Cunha