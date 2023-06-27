Taylor Lewan reveals NSFW barrage of DMs after Jeffree Starr stunt

Many people idolize Taylor Lewan because he laid everything on the line each game.

His grit made him a two-time First Team All-American with Michigan and a three-time Pro Bowler with the Tennessee Titans.

But aside from the adoring messages he receives, the nine-year NFL veteran revealed an unusual message he keeps receiving.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Lewan said in a recent episode of the Barstool Sports’ Bussin’ With The Boys Podcast:

"The amount of d*ck pics I got in my DMs. I'm not joking. There's some nice boys out there. Some guys are like, 'Hey, I wanted to say congratulations on that.' but that's not the way I roll."

Jelly Roll’s wife, Bunnie XO, explains why Taylor Lewan keeps getting images of other guys’ manhood.

She said:

"I can only imagine what your DMs were like after you had Jeffree Star on. Because didn't one of you guys take a picture with him?"

Lewan admitted that he had a photo with the famous YouTuber. Because of this, it was rumored that they were in a relationship. However, the cosmetics mogul is dating another NFL player, not Lewan.

Meanwhile, Lewan’s co-host, Will Compton, suggested what to do with those pics.

The former linebacker said:

"You should have graded each one."

Aside from pictures of the male genitalia, Lewan revealed that he receives more direct messages from men than women.

"My DMs are riddled with men, and the only time I have women in my DMs is when they're like, 'Hey, my boyfriend really loves your merch,' 'Would love a photo or video saying Happy Birthday to Him, over X, Y, and Z. Yeah, yeah, it's always something like that. So, you're right."

Will Taylor Lewan play football again?

Injuries have derailed Taylor Lewan’s career over the last three seasons. He started the first five games of the 2020 season until he suffered a season-ending ACL tear.

The offensive lineman recently addressed what happened after the surgery for that injury. He also filed a lawsuit against the medical experts who conducted surgery on him last October 2020 because it harmed his career.

He said in another episode of his podcast:

“Since 2020, it sucked. I would love to sit here and vent how tough of a situation it has been. But the reality is I just can’t right now. When I can, I will definitely share more when I’m able to.“

“But like I said, we all know how lawyers work. Hopefully, it all gets figured out and gets all done so I can speak about it.”

Taylor Lewan @TaylorLewan77 There have been a lot of questions regarding the future of my career in the NFL.



Although this doesn’t answer every question, I believe it’s important for you all to know what’s transpired since my ACL Surgery in October of 2020 There have been a lot of questions regarding the future of my career in the NFL.Although this doesn’t answer every question, I believe it’s important for you all to know what’s transpired since my ACL Surgery in October of 2020 https://t.co/nVtFNAKjcG

While he played 13 games in 2021, he only suited up for two games in 2022 after suffering another knee injury. That setback forced the Titans to cut him during the 2023 offseason.

Before his knee problems, Taylor Lewan missed only ten regular season games in six seasons.

Poll : 0 votes