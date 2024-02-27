Taylor Swift fans thrilled after spotting Brittany Mahomes wearing singer's TIME Magazine dress - "This is what close friends do"

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes have been very close friends ever since the former started dating the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce early in the 2023-24 NFL season.

The two were often spotted watching the defending Super Bowl champions' games together, respectively supporting the star tight end and his teammate Patrick Mahomes. But on Sunday, Brittany took their friendship a step further by wearing a familiar dress to the bachelorette party of her friend Mallory Moss on Sunday:

Brittany Mahomes wore Taylor Swift's TIME Magazine cover dress to a party on Sunday

As it turns out, that is the dress Swift wears in the cover of her TIME Person of the Year Issue:

And fans could not help but be awestruck.

"B/c this is what close normal friends do," a fan posted

Taylor Swift's Australia reunion with Travis Kelce almost never happened

Taylor Swift flflew to Sydney to commence the Australian leg of her Eras Tour, with her athlete boyfriend joining her. However, a source told the Daily Mail that it was not originally the plan:

'They were talking about letting her get back into touring without any distractions, but they are so in love right now that the decision was made that he had to be there. They want to spend as much time with each other as possible and that is what they will keep on doing.

It also noted that Kelce would accompany Swift on all her remaining dates, returning to the US when necessary - which did happen.

"They have decided that they don't want to be away from each other for more than two weeks at a time."

Meanwhile, another insider said this was the first time she has had a noramlized relationshp with someone:

'Taylor's friends have never seen her like this, and she finally has a man who keeps her safe, who loves her for her and is not out to gain anything from it.'

The next leg of the Eras Tour is in Singapore from March 2 to 4. Kelce's presence in that stretch has not yet been confirmed.