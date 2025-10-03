  • home icon
  Taylor Swift finds inspiration in Travis Kelce's romance for "The Life of a Showgirl" album song

Taylor Swift finds inspiration in Travis Kelce’s romance for "The Life of a Showgirl" album song

By Shanu Singh
Published Oct 03, 2025 17:18 GMT
Taylor Swift finds inspiration in Travis Kelce&rsquo;s romance for
Taylor Swift finds inspiration in Travis Kelce’s romance for 'The Life of a Showgirl' album song (Image Credit: GETTY)

Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, has been promoting her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, hopping on various podcasts and shows. On Friday, the All Too Well singer made an appearance on the Heart Breakfast podcast alongside Emma Bunton.

The pop star discussed a lot of interesting topics specific to her latest album as well as her relationship with Kelce. Swift talked highly of the Chiefs tight end and admitted to writing lyrics inspired by Kelce for one of her songs.

"He's all the things,” Swift said. “He's fun and vibrant and has this infectious personality.
"Makes me laugh so much. There's a line in the song that says 'that you just wanted a best friend who you think is hot.' It's kind of like, 'that's kind of it, you know.'" [8:26]
Taylor Swift also opened up about the details of her engagement ring, including how Travis Kelce found out about Kindred Lubeck, a famous jeweler who helped him design the token of betrothal.

"I had shown him a video," Swift said. "I just thought her stuff was so cool. So, I had shown him a video like a year and a half ago, and he was just paying attention to everything. When I saw the ring, I was like, 'I know who made that.'" [5:48]
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding advice from Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler has no wedding advice to offer to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

According to the Hollywood superstar, Kelce already fulfils the checklist of an ideal partner. During an interview with E! on Wednesday, Sandler talked about the Chiefs tight end embracing role of a perfect fiancée to Swift:

"He's all good. He loves her more than anything, just like I love my wife more than anything."

There are multiple songs in Taylor Swift's Life of a Showgirl album in which she lyrically referenced Travis Kelce. In fact, the album has been enjoyed by Kelce's bff, Patrick Mahomes, who dropped his reaction to it.

