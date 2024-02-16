Taylor Swift shouldn't get the 'real' Chiefs Super Bowl ring, claims Darren Waller

Taylor Swift was seen by Chiefs Kingdom as Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs' good luck charm. Some fans have apparently even suggested that Swift should get her own Super Bowl ring.

A New York Giants tight end was recently asked by TMZ about the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII win and Patrick Mahomes creating a dynasty. He said that he would consider Mahomes the "GOAT" and that he has created his own journey of success in his career. When asked on whether he feels Taylor Swift should get a Super Bowl ring, he said perhaps a replica version of the ring:

"Maybe a replica ring, but not the real one, it should be for people in meetings, on the field -- like, really in the trenches, you know?"

Darren Waller then said that he believes Super Bowl rings should strictly be for players and coaches who are on the field each week and battling, not for anyone else involved in or with the organization.

Taylor Swift makes $100,000 donation to parade victim's family

The Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade was full of celebration and excitement on Wednesday. At the end of the event, shots rang out as a group of people apparently had a disagreement and began shooting. There were reportedly 22 people shot, mostly children and one Chiefs fan died due to their injuries.

Later that day, it was revealed that Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a local Kansas City Radio DJ had passed away. She attended the parade with her husband and two children and her son also suffered injuries. A GoFundMe Page was setup with a goal of $75,000 to help the family with costs moving forward.

Early Friday morning, the goal was surpassed after two-$50,000 donations were made by Taylor Swift. The singer who has become a part of Chiefs Kingdom sent a thoughtful message along with her $100,000 donation.

"Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With Love, Taylor Swift."

A representative for Swift confirmed that she did in fact make the donation to the GoFundMe Page.