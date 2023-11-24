"Taylor Swift put football on the map": Tim Tebow's wife Demi-Leigh on Travis Kelce dating Grammy winner

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance has certainly left its mark on the world. With increasing media coverage of it, there are few who haven't shared their views on the viral couple.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Tim Tebow's wife, Demi-Leigh, shared her views on Swift and her new relationship with Kelce.

"Well, she did put football on the map. And her concert was great," Demi-Leigh said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She revealed that she loves rugby and is far more in tune with the sport.

"Ask me anything about rugby, but don't ask me a single thing about football. I know the right colors to wear, and I know how to say go Gators," Demi-Leigh said.

Demi-Leigh also shed light on her relationship with Tim, revealing that she never really got into football, even after marrying him.

Jason Sudeikis labels Taylor Swift KC's adopted daughter

While Demi-Leigh seems all for Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce's romance, other celebrities and athletes have also chimed in to support the new power couple.

In a conversation with Hollywood Reporter, Ted Lasso's Jason Sudeikis thanked Swift for her shows in Kansas. He also hyped up her relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

“I was thankful to Taylor, just hanging out, coming to do two nights of shows here. All my friends, people with kids, people without kids, just had a blast. And she was like, ‘Oh, it was an amazing run,'" Sudeikis said.

“Little did I know, just a few months later, she’d be our [city’s] adopted daughter. I don’t blame her for wanting to hang out here more, I don’t blame her for wanting to hang out with Travis. He’s a good egg".

Even NFL commissioner Roger Goodell spoke on the matter, saying how TS is, in fact, good for the NFL.

With the NFL season picking up, one can only expect a few more appearances from Swift at Chiefs games.