Taylor Swift’s $70 limited-edition gift for Brittany Mahomes invites accusations from fans

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes developed a close bond after the two were seen cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs and for their respective partners. Their friendship has been captured on social media, including a viral handshake.

In honor of the re-release of Swift's '1989 (Taylor's Version)' album, she sent a special gift to Mrs. Mahomes -- a limited-edition cardigan with a reference to her album.

Despite them forging a genuine friendship with each other, fans think that Brittany Mahomes will not respect the limited edition 1989 cardigan. They think that it will end up either in her closet or that the co-owner of the K.C. Current will sell it on Poshmark.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A Reddit user wrote:

"I just know that cardigan is gonna collect dust in her closet"

Comment byu/Character_Wheel_9902 from discussion inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

Another one replied by saying:

"Nah, she's going to sell it on poshmark and pretend she didn't get it for free like all the other PR merch she sells."

Comment byu/Character_Wheel_9902 from discussion inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

There were others who thought that Brittany Mahomes was "undeserving" of the package she got from the pop star.

Comment byu/Character_Wheel_9902 from discussion inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

Comment byu/Character_Wheel_9902 from discussion inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

Comment byu/Character_Wheel_9902 from discussion inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

Comment byu/Character_Wheel_9902 from discussion inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

Comment byu/Character_Wheel_9902 from discussion inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

This was not the only time fans compared the 12-time Grammy Award winner and the former soccer player.

Fans choose Taylor Swift's gameday style over Brittany Mahomes'

As mentioned earlier, fans of the NFL and Taylor Swift have taken notice of the singer's friendship with Brittany Mahomes, the wife of NFL player Patrick Mahomes. The two were seen cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs together and even had a unique handshake after a touchdown.

Many Reddit users have appreciated Taylor Swift's casual gameday style and have made comparisons between her and Brittany. They find it refreshing that the singer puts a casual spin on every outfit she wears to the games. However, they are not impressed by Brittany's outfits.

Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs

There have been speculations that Brittany is seeking the spotlight by associating with Taylor Swift. Hosts from "The Undisputed Show" suggested that she wants to enjoy the same level of fame and attention as Taylor Swift.

Skip Bayless said, "I don't even know how Travis got it in the endzone. It was a dangerous play, but the point was flash up to the box Taylor Swift and Mahomes' wife had choreographed and obviously rehearsed a touchdown celebration."

Michael Irvin said, "People have already gotten on Patrick Mahomes' wife because they thought she would like too much of the spotlight, and now she gets it - Brittany Mahomes really wants Taylor Swift as her bestie."