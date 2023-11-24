Taylor Swift’s choreographer gives her thoughts on Travis Kelce’s personality

The romance between Taylor Swift and NFL All-Pro Travis Kelce has been major news over the last couple of months. It seems everyone is being asked their thoughts about the couple, as someone close to the pop superstar was asked about it recently as well.

Mandy Moore, the choreographer for Swift's Eras Tour, was asked about the pair while appearing as a guest judge on the show "Dancing With The Stars." She said:

“I mean, I do! I love Taylor and if she’s happy, I’m happy. I don’t know much about it but I see whatever, I read like you guys do, and I say, thumbs up. He seems like a great guy.”

The show featured songs by the 12-time Grammy winner as she is currently overseas. Despite the distance, the Kansas City Chiefs star made his way to Argentina during the team's bye week earlier this month. Kelce even appeared at one of Swift's concerts and was met with a kiss and hug from her

Taylor Swift has been a supporter of the Chiefs as she's appeared at four of the team's games this season. However, she grew up a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles as she is from West Reading, Pennsylvania.

Kansas City faced Philadelphia on Monday Night in Week 11 in a Super Bowl 57 rematch. The Eagles got a bit of revenge, winning the game by a score of 21-17 at Arrowhead Stadium.

Did Taylor Swift spend Thanksgiving with Travis Kelce?

Travis Kelce spent the holiday by himself as Taylor Swift was unable to travel from the final leg of her tour stop in Brazil. The Wildest Dreams singer was previously rumored to be returning home to the United States for the holiday.

Yet, she seemingly changed her mind and stayed in São Paulo for her next scheduled Eras Tour show. Nonetheless, there is a chance that Swift and Kelce could be together for Christmas. There is a break in the tour from Nov. 26 to February 2024.

Per a source speaking to Page Six, the multiple-time platinum singer made the choice to stay for Thanksgiving in part due to the death of Ana Clara Benevides. She was a 23-year-old fan who died from the extreme temperatures at her concert in Rio de Janeiro.