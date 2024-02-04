Taylor Swift's dad Scott clears the air on abandoning Eagles fandom for Chiefs over daughter's relationship with Travis Kelce

Before Taylor Swift was cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, she was a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles. However, the Grammy singer has been supporting her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his Chiefs for the 2023 NFL season.

Some Philly fans weren't exactly happy with the switch, with even Jason Kelce calling out Swift and her father Scott for switching sides.

However, while speaking to the paparazzi recently, Scott Swift revealed where his alliances were. As per Page Six, Scott Swift is simply a football fan and loves all teams. This means he doesn't exactly support one team, and his support also extends to the Chiefs (as well as the Eagles), with special mention to Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who once coached the Eagles too.

"I’m a football fan — of all teams,” Scott said. “Andy Reid used to coach the Eagles,” Scott said.

While on Tom Brady's Let's Go podcast, Reid mentioned meeting the 12-time Grammy winner much before she dated Travis Kelce. Big Red also mentioned Scott and his history in Philadelphia.

"She's been great. I knew her before, from Philadelphia. Her dad [Scott Swift] played at [University of] Delaware and was a big football fan and good guy. So I had met him there and her,” Reid said.

“So that was the last thing Trav wanted to hear, that I knew her before him. (laughs) She told him, ‘I know your coach,'. And he went, ‘Oh, God, come on!’ (laughs)".

Reid reiterated that there have been no distractions, especially as they both have continued to handle the situation well.

Jason Kelce 'ridiculed' Taylor Swift's father for ditching Eagles

While Kelce has been playing for the Chiefs, his brother Jason plays with the Philadelphia Eagles.

During an episode of their New Heights podcast with Travis, Jason ended up calling out Scott for moving over to the other side.

“You’re gonna let this man’s devilishly good looks and relationship with your daughter sway you from a lifetime of fandom, Scott. This is ridiculous,” Jason said.

Travis joined in joking about the situation, referring to the Chiefs Kingdom as the 'good side.'

Fans have also trolled Scott Swift, calling him a sellout for wearing a Chiefs lanyard while watching Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert with Travis Kelce.