Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship has been the talk of the town for months. Their relationship became public when the singer attended a Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023.

Since then, Travis Kelce and Swift have been in constant limelight, often photographed during vacations and dates. However, a few fans and followers have questioned the craze that followed Kelce and Swift's relationship.

In a recent interview with Page Six, internet personality Claudia Oshry spoke about the two celebrities, revealing why she believes people are obsessed with Swift and Kelce.

“She’s so out of his league, especially, like, in an intellectual sense. “And I think that’s why so many people love it. It’s kind of an unlikely pairing,” she says. “It just makes sense. We’re obsessed".

She referred to Swift as the 'mind of the generation', while Kelce was simply 'silly and goofy'.

Her sister Jackie, who co-hosts their podcast 'The Toast', explained how they're both in 'separate leagues'.

“I think they’re in separate leagues, which is what makes it so great, because I’m sure some fans of his would be like, ‘He’s so much greater than her.’ And then fans of hers are like, you know, ‘There’s no matching her'".

Despite a lot of criticism and trolls, Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs star have continued to support each other publicly. Many have even questioned the nature of their relationship, accusing them of PR.

Kelce, however, has previously called out publications like TMZ over false rumors.

Travis Kelce has warned fans about believing uncertain media publications' reports

Throughout his time in the NFL, Travis Kelce's personal life has continued to gain attention from the paparazzi and media. His association with Swift, however, has only amplified said attention.

During a previous episode of his New Heights podcast with brother Jason, Travis Kelce spoke about some incorrect information being shared about his dinner night out. Reports indicated that he was with San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey, who was at the same restaurant.

"I went to California and got caught going to Nobu at the same time as Christian McCaffrey. If I had known that he and Olivia were there, I would have sent over a drink or at least come over and said congrats for the unbelievable season.

"But I didn't see that he was there, and sure enough TMZ is throwing it out."

Swift and Kelce have always spoken about supporting each other, and showing up for each other's games and concerts. Working through a busy schedule, both have continued to make a point of attending the others' events together.