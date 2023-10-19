One has to be living under a rock to miss the incessant Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift coverage. With the pop star attending games regularly, several media outlets and social media accounts have turned to covering the NFL's new power couple. This includes the rumored couple at the stadiums, or together during a date night in New York City.

However, not all fans are happy with the progression, wanting the media to cut back on the coverage.

Naturally, a few compared Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to the NFL's other power couple: Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld. Dating for a while, Allen and Steinfeld have been spotted out weeks before the NFL season began.

Reddit users, however, seem impressed with the two not appearing in front of the media. Steinfeld and Allen have kept their dates private, even refraining from mentioning each other on social media.

One user pointed out that while they do have shots of them being shared, it is not as intense as with TS and Kelce:

"Believe me, they'll be more than happy to be left alone. They're not though, there's still plenty of paparazzi shots of them, just not to the ridiculous degree of Swift/Kelce".

One user, who also followed Kelce and Swift, believed that the attention on one pair is reducing the attention placed on another.

Travis Kelce has been determined to maintain his privacy

While on the New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, Travis spoke about paparazzi, and how it has since then altered his life.

"I'm noticing a few things. The paparazzi outside my house," he said.

Additionally, Travis Kelce admitted to having been the one who brought all the attention to himself:

"I know I brought all this attention to me, right? I want to respect both of our lives. She is not into the media as much as I am doing this show every week and you know," he added.

Before the Travis Kelce craze, Josh Allen revealed how unwanted paps made him feel

Months ago, fans had just spotted the Buffalo Bills QB dating the Bumblebee actress. Ultimately, Allen revealed that he felt gross as the photographers tried to snap them.

“The fact that anybody still cares about that … it blows my mind," Allen said on the Barstool podcast in August. "They were on a boat. I saw them, and I just felt this gross feeling. Insecurity, no privacy. Just like, what is wrong with people.”

As the season has continued, Allen and Steinfeld have maintained a quieter profile.