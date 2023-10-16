Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce pull up in $17,900 worth Versace, Jil Sander fits at cozy date night appearance

Star tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were spotted hand in hand in the Big Apple. The two had separately made a surprise appearance on SNL and were then seen heading to the afterparty of the show.

Fans noticed that the two were dressed in some of the finest and most expensive designer brands. Taylor Swift, though she kept it casual, still exuded a high-fashion feel because of her Gant Houndstooth wool trench coat. The coat is currently sold out and retails for $825, according to the brand's official website.

Her Versace silk corset-style bustier was the star of the show. The price of the corset is said to be around $1,750, while the wide-legged pants she paired it with, from Versace, is $375. Her Futura Eterna Necklace, which is made of 18-karat gold, is available for $9,500.

Taylor was not the only one to show off her impeccable style. Travis Kelce donned a Jil Sander jacket, which was hand-embroidered and had bird emblems. Underneath the jacket, Kelce wore a white silk shirt and a pair of brown trousers.

A fan gifted Travis Kelce a handmade bracelet with a hilarious message written on it

A devoted fan of NFL star Travis Kelce made waves by crafting a unique, personalized bracelet inspired by a popular viral meme. The bracelet said "on the map," which was a nod to the meme trend on TikTok.

This thoughtful yet funny gift is a testament to the creativity and appreciation fans have for their beloved sports icons. The fan eagerly recounted the exciting encounter and the heartwarming story behind presenting this special token to Kelce.

In another intriguing turn of events, rumors about an alleged romance gained traction as Travis Kelce and global pop sensation Taylor Swift were spotted together in the vibrant streets of New York City.

Their public appearance fueled speculation about an alleged relationship. It also sparked curiosity and excitement among fans and the media. While rumors are running hot, Kelce calmly acknowledged the attention, maintaining a steadfast focus on his football career with the Kansas City Chiefs. It's evident that, regardless of the public buzz, his dedication to the game remains a top priority.