Taylor Swift is Travis Kelce’s ‘No. 1 priority’ after singer's close friend Jaime King loses kids’ custody to ex-husband: Report

Hollywood actress and model Jaime King made headlines earlier this week after losing custody of her two sons to her ex-husband, Kyle Newman. Even though the court ordered the couple to share legal custody, PEOPLE reports that Newman was granted the sole physical custody of their children.

In 2015, Jaime King, who is a close friend of Taylor Swift, announced the Blank Space singer as the godmother of her son, Leo. This made the news of King losing the custody battle especially heartbreaking for Swift.

Taylor Swift has been emotionally affected by the news, and her boyfriend Travis Kelce has reportedly been doing everything he can to support her, according to Daily Mail. The publication released a report on Friday, revealing Kelce's plans to protect Swift from dealing with "anything more than she already has" on her plate.

"Travis is Taylor's rock, and he will do anything and everything he needs to do to keep her safe. She is the number one priority in his life right now," an unnamed source reported to the publication.

The report elaborated on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's minimal public meeting with Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany. According to a source, the couples "aren't avoiding each other". Talking about the reason for Kelce and Swift's minimal outings, the source said:

'[Swift and Kelce] aren't hanging out with Patrick and Brittany right now. The two couples aren't avoiding each other because of any tension, they just have other priorities right now. Travis and Taylor will get their friend and family fix in no time, but right now, it's all about the relationship."

Travis Kelce agrees with Ben Stiller's claim about Taylor Swift

Ben Stiller made a guest appearance alongside Jason and his brother Travis Kelce in Wednesday's episode of the "New Heights" podcast. During one of the segments, Stiller recalled the time when he enjoyed a New York Knicks game 10 years ago with Taylor Swift. Crowning the Blank Space singer as "incredible."

“By the way, I went to a Knicks game with Taylor, she was there like 10 years ago," Stiller said. "I was there with my son, she literally, we FaceTimed my daughter. She's 23 now. We had the best time, she was incredible.”

“I appreciate that, I think the same thing,” Kelce replied in agreement.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were recently spotted enjoying a low-key date night with their friends in New York City last week. The couple reportedly spent "several hours" at the bar & grille, before making their way back home. For their outing, Swift wore an outfit worth $5090.

