"Taylor Swift writing those big checks": NFL fans react as Chiefs get zero accepted penalties called vs. Lions despite plenty questionable plays

The Kansas City Chiefs secured a dominating 30-17 victory over the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. However, what's more interesting is the fact that they had zero accepted penalties despite several questionable plays on the field.After the game, fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the officiating of the showdown between the Chiefs and the Lions. They dragged Travis Kelce's fiancee, Taylor Swift, into the conversation, claiming that the 14-time Grammy-winning artist paid the officials of the game.Ken L @kendetfanLINK@the_det_times I believe Tay Tay writing those big checks 😤Mr. Tony @MrTony32223LINK@BrickCenter_ Because the NFL can’t have Taylor Swift going 2-4.Others believed that the league could not let Andy Reid's team go 2-4 and hamper their chances of making a playoff appearance.Mike Toldo @MikeToldoRLPLINK@the_det_times @DougAndGator971 Just picking winners and saving seasons. The league is an embarrassmentMarc Colcer @marccolcerLINK@NFL_DovKleiman NFL didn’t want KC going 2-4Take the North @BearsBy73LINK@BrickCenter_ League could not let them drop to 2-4. Ruins the script.CD_2818 @CD2818_LINK@BrickCenter_ Laughable. Last week refs spotted them 14 pts but still lost... Guess they took it to next level to help them this week! @nfl @NFLOfficiating it's embarrassing, we all see it.The Lions took an early lead in the game thanks to a 28-yard field goal by Jake Bates. However, Patrick Mahomes' six-yard passing touchdown to Xavier Worthy put Kansas City in a three-point lead. During the opening drive of the game, quarterback Jared Goff caught a TD pass from RB David Montgomery. However, the officials flagged it for an illegal motion, negating the score and leaving fans furious.In the second quarter, the Chiefs and Lions went back on forth. Goff found Jameson Williams with a touchdown pass, followed by Bates' extra point conversion. However, Patrick Mahomes' rushing touchdown and the PAT attempt by placekicker Harrison Butker gave Andy Reid's team a 13-10 lead heading into halftime.In the second half of the game, Mahomes scored two more passing touchdowns while Butker scored a 33-yard field goal. Jared Goff did find TE Sam LaPorta for a passing TD in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, it was not enough for them to extend their four-game winning streak.NFL analyst Emory Hunt shared his thoughts on the Chiefs' 30-17 victory over the Lions in Week 6Emory Hunt had high praise for Andy Reid's team following their Week 6 victory at Arrowhead Stadium.On the set of &quot;NFL on CBS&quot; after the game, he heaped praise on the Chiefs for bouncing back after the Lions had taken an early lead in the game.&quot;Kansas City showed you tonight why they are seven years running of being the No.1 team in the NFL,&quot; Hunt said. &quot;They are able to weather your best storm, your best punch and bounce back and meet you where you're at.&quot;&quot;Detroit came in with a great game plan. ... And we're like 'Wow, they got Kansas City on the brink.' Kansas City responded, answered back and slowly started to take away where they were good at and bounce back the scales and became the dominant force in the scene. So this is why they are who they are because they do a great job of saying, 'Okay, we've been here before. This is not new to us.' ...They are able to answer, respond and then take your strength and make your biggest weakness.&quot;The Chiefs are next scheduled to face the Raiders on Oct.19. Can Andy Reid and his team build on this winning momentum?Also Read: Top 10 questionable officiating calls from Chiefs-Lions SNF as controversy erupts over awful refereeing