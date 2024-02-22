"Tayvis you'll never be PR": Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift fans hype power couple during low-key zoo date in Australia

Travis Kelce's offseason plans have perfectly aligned with Taylor Swift's Eras Tour shows. Ever since the couple went public with their relationship in September 2023, fans have been focused on every interaction between the pair.

Swift, of course, has attended more Kansas City Chiefs games during the 2023 NFL season. Kelce, who won the Super Bowl, flew to Swift's Argentina concert during the team's bye week.

However, with the NFL offseason here, Travis Kelce has flown to Australia to support the Blank Space singer. While keeping most of their relationship private, fans ended up spotting them during a cute zoo date in Australia.

The two stars walked around hand in hand, clicking photos together, all in all enjoying a good time before Swift's concert. Fans, of course, were beyond excited to see their favorite couple on a date.

One fan, referring to the discourse around Taylor and Kelce being a PR-fabricated couple, said:

"Tayvis you’ll never be PR to me 💜"

Others wanted to see the photo, which would ultimately be added to Swift's private collection.

While Swift and Kelce have made public appearances, they have refrained from publically posting about their private time. This includes most of their dates in New York and Kansas City as well.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are proud of each other

There's no denying the support Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have shown for each other's careers. Both are incredibly successful in their respective fields, also paving the way for a packed schedule throughout the year.

During an interview with TIME, Taylor Swift ended up speaking of their relationship, and how they will continue to proudly support each other irrespective of outside noise.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care," Swift said.

"The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other."

Of course, wanting a public relationship does not mean they have to compromise their privacy. That being said, one can expect more such dates and appearances as Swift continues her world tour.