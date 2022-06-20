"To my hero" - TB12 hails Tom Brady Sr. as his role mode in touching Father's Day post

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has never made a secret about just how much his father, Tom Brady Sr., means to him. The 44-year-old posted, as many will throughout the course of today, wishing his father a happy Father's Day.

Brady and his father have always been close, and the Buccaneers quarterback took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message to his dad which read:

"Happy Fathers Day to my hero and the most loving and kind father in the world. We love you Dad!"

The pair enjoying a round of golf.

For Brady, his feelings about his father have never been hidden. One thinks back to a moment back in 2017 when the 44-year-old, who was still with the New England Patriots, was asked by a little boy at a Super Bowl media day who his hero was.

The legendary quarterback was brought to tears as he named his father as his hero.

Brady said:

"Whose my hero? That's a great question. Well, I think my dad is my hero because he is someone that I look up to everyday. My dad."

It is clear just how much his father means to him, and it is further hammered home by his emotional response to the question of who his hero is.

Tom Brady and Buccaneers eyeing another Super Bowl run

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mandatory Minicamp

The Buccaneers were dumped out at home by eventual champions in the L.A. Rams last season and will be wanting to go further in 2022. The 44-year-old, who infamously retired and then unretired in the space of 40 days, is now back and on the hunt for ring number eight.

When the quarterback announced his retirement, the Buccaneers dropped out of Super Bowl contention, according to many, but when he announced he was coming back, they volted into the favorites position.

The majority of their roster has returned, minus Rob Gronkowski, who at this stage shows little interest in playing football again.

The Buccaneers division in the NFC South is rather easy when compared to others. The Panthers and Falcons are both going through significant changes, while the New Orleans Saints present, perhaps, the biggest challenge to the Buccaneers.

Any team that has a seven-time Super Bowl champion as its quarterback will always have a chance for silverware, and Tampa Bay is no different. In 2022, the Buccaneers will be looking to win their second Super Bowl in three seasons, and with the 44-year-old under center, it would be foolish to bet against them doing it.

