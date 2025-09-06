  • home icon
  Teair Tart fires more shots at Travis Kelce hours after Taylor Swift fans send threats to Chargers DT for slapping Chiefs' TE

Teair Tart fires more shots at Travis Kelce hours after Taylor Swift fans send threats to Chargers DT for slapping Chiefs' TE

By Orlando Silva
Modified Sep 06, 2025 21:35 GMT
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers Offseason Workouts - Source: Imagn
Teair Tart fires more shots at Travis Kelce hours after Taylor Swift fans send threats to Chargers DT for slapping Chiefs' TE (Credit: IMAGN)

LA Chargers DT Teair Tart isn't done going after Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce hours after the former got physical with his divisional rival. The Chargers and the Chiefs traveled to Sao Paulo, Brazil, to kick off their respective NFL season in the second consecutive Week 1 game hosted in this city.

Things got tense between Tart and Kelce at 8:24 in the third quarter, when they got entangled and Kelce pushed his opponent away. Tart didn't appreciate that shove and slapped Kelce in the face.

This situation didn't sit well with plenty of fans, who took to social media to criticize the Chargers' player. More than that, Taylor Swift's fans were upset about that incident and proceeded to send threats to the Teair Tart.

The sixth-year veteran raised the bar and sent a message to Kelce and the Swifties on Instagram on Saturday.

"I’m too swift with it even in Brazil…not all hero’s wear capes," he captioned a post that featured several pictures of himself, a clip in which he slaps a Patrick Mahomes pass in the fourth quarter and a scene of a slap to round it all up.
Teair Tart finished the game with one tackle and two passes defended, as the Chargers took down the Chiefs 27-21 to end a seven-game losing streak against the defending AFC West champions.

Teair Tart trolled Travis Kelce on social media before going after Swifties

Hours before he focused his attack on Taylor Swift's fans, Teair Tart kept coming after Travis Kelce. The defense lineman made fun of Kelce on his Instagram story, where he posted a "Chappelle's Show" skit that featured Rick James smacking Charlie Murphy, alongside two crying laughing emojis.

Credit: IG/teair215
Credit: IG/teair215

Many were unhappy after the referees didn't eject Tart from the game, as they considered a slap a big enough foul to grant him the ejection. While the broadcast explained that an open-hand strike isn't viewed as serious as a closed-fist punch, fans didn't buy that explanation.

Tart and Kelce are set to clash on Sunday, Dec. 14, at Arrowhead Stadium in a Week 15 matchup. If these teams live up to the expectations, that matchup could have big ramifications in the race to win the AFC West title.

The Chiefs have a lot to work on after this game, while the Chargers appear to have found the way to stop Patrick Mahomes and Co.

Orlando Silva

Edited by Orlando Silva
