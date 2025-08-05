"Teddy Bridgewater will get the respect he deserves" - NFL fans react as veteran QB closes in on joining Buccaneers

  • home icon
By Habib Timileyin
Published Aug 05, 2025 18:29 GMT
Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing in veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to strengthen their quarterback depth. The 32-year-old former Detroit Lions quarterback resigned from his role as head coach at Northwestern High School in Miami following a suspension for allegedly giving his players illegal benefits.

Bridgewater's move to the Bucs means he will be joining his eighth NFL team since he entered the league as a first-round pick in the 2014 NFL draft.

Given Bridgewater's capacity for cohesiveness and leadership, some NFL fans have voiced optimism about the Bucs' decision to sign him.

"Teddy will get the respect he deserves at Tampa," one fan commented.
"Man just wanted to help kids. Now he’s about to suit up for his eighth NFL team," another fan said.
"Not many players retire, coach, then un-retire mid-preseason to chase a roster spot. Bridgewater’s move signals he still believes he can contribute, under pressure, with leadership," another fan said.
"Do you think signing another QB like Teddy is just a backup plan, or are they seriously thinking he could be the starter?" another said.
"I hope the Bucs never have to use him, but he’s a great backup for Baker and will bring a lot of experience to the QB room. Also, I guess this tells us all we need to know about Trask," one fan added.
"Teddy is turning into the ultimate journeyman QB! Solid veteran presence for the Bucs—could be a smart depth move. 🔥🏈," another fan said.

Bridgewater led his old Miami high school to a Class 3A state title as a coach last year. He did, however, rejoin the NFL in December to back up Jared Goff for the Detroit Lions, who were headed to the playoffs.

The former first-round pick has a 33-32 record as a starter in his NFL career. In 2015, he led the Minnesota Vikings to an 11-5 record, earning him a spot in the Pro Bowl in his second NFL season. He has also played for the Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints and New York Jets.

Teddy Bridgewater to serve as Baker Mayfield's backup in Tampa Bay

Teddy Bridgewater will enhance the quarterback depth for the Buccaneers, serving as a backup to starter Baker Mayfield, who missed several practice sessions last week due to a bruised hand. Michael Pratt, the backup quarterback, has also been sidelined due to a back ailment

The Bucs' roster also still has undrafted free agent Connor Bazelak and Kyle Trask.

"He brings us a wealth of experience at that spot. Obviously, we don't have it," coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Tuesday. "Kyle's been here a few years but he hasn't really played and obviously we have a new guy that's coming in, so we need the extra arm. We need some experience in that room, and the more experience the better."

Bridgewater completed all three of his passes for three yards during the Lions' divisional playoff game against the Washington Commanders in January.

Edited by Krutik Jain
