"Tell them to kiss your a**" - Pat McAfee praises Rory McIlroy’s decision to ghost media after PGA meltdown

Pat McAfee has consistently embraced the underdog and challenged convention.

On Wednesday’s edition of "The Pat McAfee Show," the ESPN host defended Rory McIlroy’s recent refusal to speak to the media following tournament setbacks.

"I'm going to say this to Rory: Rory, I love everything you're doing," McAfee said. "You walk up to the media and tell them to kiss your ass. You do whatever you need to do, buddy. It is great whenever you're playing incredible golf. If you need to take some time, you need to take some time."

McIlroy’s recent silence post-tournaments, particularly after a frustrating showing at the PGA Championship, sparked debate across the sports world.

Critics labeled him unprofessional, while supporters argued he was guarding his mental health in a demanding sport. McIlroy later explained the PGA week had been “weird,” and expressed frustration over a leaked report about his nonconforming driver, according to the NY Post.

Pat McAfee connects his WWE absence to mental exhaustion while supporting McIlroy

Syndication: Massillon Independent - Source: Imagn

One of ESPN's most well-known voices, Pat McAfee, acknowledged that he had also reached a breaking point. Eventually, juggling his podcast appearances, WWE commentary and daily ESPN show took a toll.

"S–t, I just took some time, I am taking some time from WWE," McAfee said according to USA Today.

"You mentally get to a place where you're kind of exhausted and things like that. So if that's what happened to Rory or if that's going on with Rory or it was happening with Rory and he's on the other side — Rory, we just want to let you know, we love when you're golfing good. And I love that people hate you. I think that is a good thing for sport, not a bad thing for sport," he added.

The ascent of McAfee at ESPN has not been without conflict. Trey Wingo, a former ESPN anchor, fueled public skepticism this week about the network's changing identity. Wingo said in a widely shared tweet that ESPN had turned into a limited platform controlled by loud personalities like Stephen A. Smith and McAfee.

The comments were amplified after McAfee unexpectedly headlined MLB All-Star coverage this month, an event seemingly outside his typical domain of NFL and college football.

While Rory McIlroy competes on familiar turf at The Open Championship in Northern Ireland, McAfee is gearing up for a return to live audiences later this month. His show is set to broadcast from the Pro Football Hall of Fame on July 31, kicking off Enshrinement Week with a live taping in Canton, Ohio.

