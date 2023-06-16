Philadelphia Eagles safety Terrell Edmunds recently bestowed praise on his quarterback Jalen Hurts by comparing him to two-time Super Bowl winner Ben Roethlisberger. Edmunds, who moved from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Eagles, said that he could see similarities between the two quarterbacks in terms of how they compete.

Roethlisberger won two Super Bowls and never had a losing season. That is a mark Jalen Hurts has yet to achieve. But Terrell Edmunds feels he can see a similar competitive spirit.

“I think the biggest thing is that they're both competitors," he said on the 2nd Wind Podcast. "Say what you want about Big Ben, I have mad respect for Big Ben, he was a true competitor, he wasn't scared to make that big throw, he wasn't scared to fail again."

Another factor the new Eagles players pointed out was the camaraderie on offense. He said that while he was in Pittsburgh, Ben Roethlisberger's go-to guy was Antonio Brown. Having an understanding with his best receiver definitely helped. Terrell Edmunds sees the same link between Jalen Hurts and his receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

"He had AB (Antonio Brown), and AB made that 95% of the time. He trusted AB like that and then Jalen the same way up in practice like he trusts A.J., he trusts DeVonta, he trusts all them boys.”

Does Terrell Edmunds have a better shot at winning with Jalen Hurts now that Ben Roethlisberger has retired?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a perennial success story in the NFL. Their six Super Bowl rings, highest among all franchises and tied with the New England Patriots, is a testament to their consistency.

However, in the current situation, Terrell Edmunds might just find more success having moved to the other side of Pennsylvania. Hurts took the Eagles to the Super Bowl last season and signed a mammoth contract in the offseason. He remains as strong as ever and they have a great offensive line protecting him. They also drafted well, forming a core out of national champions Georgia, and have developed a strong team.

PFF @PFF The Eagles have acquired SIX players from Georgia during the last two drafts 🤯 The Eagles have acquired SIX players from Georgia during the last two drafts 🤯 https://t.co/3ixR55tByW

In the meantime, the Steelers are undergoing transition after Ben Roethlisberger's retirement. Last season saw Kenny Pickett come in and do reasonably well but this is a team that is still coming to terms with a major change.

They missed the playoffs last season and their first order of business will be to return to the postseason before worrying about hoisting Lombardi trophies. At the moment, the two franchises seem to be at different stages of development.

