Terrell Owens and Michael Irvin are undoubtedly two of the best wide receivers to ever play in the National Football League. However, the two former NFL wide receivers are currently engaged in a social media debate about who was the better player.

Owens recently said on the "It Is What It Is" podcast that he believes he was better than Irvin. He admitted that while Irvin had more rings, statistics show he was the better player. Irvin responded saying that winning three Super Bowls makes him the better player.

Terrell Owens responded to Michael Irvin's claims, saying that while winning Super Bowl titles is impressive, he did more as a wide receiver. Owens also noted that he played in one Super Bowl and did so with a foot injury.

"Respect." Terrell Owens wrote on X. "We both share that GOLD JACKET. The question wasn’t how many rings you had, it was who was better, Me or You? Congrats on your SB Championships!! I played in SB XXXIV and you and the WORLD saw what I did! On 1 leg might I add. The only thing I have is a HEAVY heart from that loss. I didn’t saw you were terrible but respectfully I’m the better receiver. Somebody please post our stats to remind @michaelirvin88 Like I told Camron, IT IS WHAT IT IS!! All the way from Alexander City!! And @UTChattanooga!! @GoMocsFB"

Terrell Owens didn't back down from Michael Irvin's claims, and it doesn't appear that either former wide receiver will give up their title as best to ever do it.

Terrell Owens accused NFL of 'rigging' Super Bowl for Chiefs

Terrell Owens isn't one to shy away from controversy, and Super Bowl LIX is no different. The former NFL wide receiver said this week that he feels the NFL is rigging the outcomes to favor the Kansas City Chiefs. He admitted that he never thought he would accuse the league of foul play, but he felt compelled to speak out this time.

"It's blatant and obvious...And I never thought I would say games are rigged...It's unreal the amount of calls the Chiefs get."-Owens said on the "It is what it is" podcast

There hasn't been any physical evidence besides questionable calls against the Kansas City Chiefs opponents.

