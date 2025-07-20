“Terry McLaurin has been QB-proof”: NFL analyst urges Commanders to pay WR before price skyrockets

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin is waiting for a contract extension from the Washington Commanders. However, the delay has led to the rumor mill churning about the two-time Pro Bowler potentially being traded before the start of the 2025 season.On Saturday, NFL analyst Steve Palazzolo shared his thoughts on McLaurin's situation with the Commanders. On the Check the Mic show with co-host Sam Monson, he highlighted the WR's value on the offense and how it would be a bad decision to part ways with him.Palazzolo also advised the Commanders to pay McLaurin before his market rate skyrockets.&quot;I went with Terry McLaurin, their wide receiver, currently unhappy with the lack of progress towards a new contract,&quot; Palazzolo said (2:15). &quot;I think McLaurin is probably the most important.&quot;McLaurin has been QB-proof. That is a huge data point when you're describing value. McLaurin's always produced and he finally has a QB. I would pay him before the number goes through the roof.&quot;The Commanders acquired Terry McLaurin in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft. The two-time Pro Bowler signed a three-year extension worth $71 million in July 2022.Last season was his first under new starting quarterback Jayden Daniels. McLaurin ended the campaign with 1,096 yards and 13 TDs receiving as the Commanders reached the playoffs, losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game.Terry McLaurin shares thoughts amid contract extension stalemate with the CommandersOn Tuesday, Terry McLaurin expressed his disappointment and frustration with the way the Commanders are handling his contract talks.&quot;I've been pretty frustrated, not going to lie,&quot; McLaurin said (as per ESPN).&quot;Everything that has transpired has been pretty disappointing. I want to continue my career here, I've created a life here, so I want to be here. Just to see how things have played out has been disappointing.&quot;Not everyone is in agreement that McLaurin deserves a new contract, though. Sports radio veteran Chris Russo said that the WR cannot expect more pay just because he exceeded the team's expectations.&quot;He's making $25 million a year, and he's under contract,&quot; Russo said. &quot;...When he outplays his contract, should he get more money? He's got a contract.&quot;Ja'Marr Chase's four-year, $161 million extension in March reset the WR market. With Terry McLaurin turning 30 this September, the grounds for negotiation have become complicated for the Commanders ahead of the 2025 season.