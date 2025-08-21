Texans S Jimmie Ward sued over alleged meth-fueled assault against child’s mother 2 months after his arrest for domestic violence incident

Houston Texans Safety Jimmie Ward has found himself in legal trouble for the second time this month. According to ABC13.com's Mo Haider, the former first-round pick is now facing a lawsuit.

Ad

Ward was charged with domestic violence and was arrested in June. On August 8, he was again taken into custody for breaching his release conditions by drinking and contacting Crispy West. According to reports, the mother of his three-year-old son has sued for hitting, threatening, and forcing her.

West has filed a lawsuit in Harris County against Jimmie Ward for multiple instances of physically and sexually assaulting her. According to the lawsuit, the plaintiff accuses the Texans' safety of entering her house and displaying aggressive and erratic behavior while under the influence of methamphetamines, specifically crystal meth.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ward allegedly choked and hit West before threatening to kill her and forcing her to do a sexual act. The woman added that he accused her of talking to other men and searched for her phone. After this, West ran out of the house with her son and called the cops. The NFL safety has been put behind bars once again for his actions.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Multiple arrests could result in a lengthy ban or suspension for Ward. He is currently listed on the Texans' Physically Unable to Perform list. West is demanding compensation of over $20 million.

Ad

Why was Jimmie Ward arrested in June?

Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward faces serious scrutiny after his arrest in connection with a domestic incident involving his fiancée. Authorities in Montgomery County stated that the 33-year-old was taken into custody early on June 12 at his residence in Magnolia. Deputies responding around 4:30 a.m. reported that Ward allegedly assaulted, strangled, and threatened his partner before being detained without resistance.

Ad

Ward now faces a third-degree felony charge of Assault Family Violence Impeding Breath or Circulation. The offense carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and fines that could total $10,000.

The arrest comes just months after Ward secured a one-year, $10 million contract extension and was preparing to rejoin the Texans in training camp following foot surgery. His status with the team remains unclear, though a Houston spokesperson confirmed the organization is “aware of the situation” and is gathering details.

If Ward’s absence continues into the season, the Texans might rely more on free-agent addition C.J. Gardner-Johnson and rookie Calen Bullock to steady their defensive backfield.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.



With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.



His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.



When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day. Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension