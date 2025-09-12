  • home icon
  Patriots star Stefon Diggs' girlfriend Cardi B reveals plans for growing her family with "more kids"

Patriots star Stefon Diggs’ girlfriend Cardi B reveals plans for growing her family with "more kids"

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 12, 2025 17:11 GMT
Stefon Diggs' girlfriend Cardi B shared her thoughts on the future.
Stefon Diggs' girlfriend Cardi B shared her thoughts on the future.- Source: Getty

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B have been dating since last spring and the rapper recently gave insight as to where her mindset is for the future. Cardi B was a guest on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" ahead of the launch of her latest album, "Am I the Drama?" which will be released on September 19th.

Cardi B was asked by Jennifer Hudson if she plans to have more children in the future. The rapper is already a mother to three kids whom she shares with ex-husband, rapper Offset. It was then that Cardi B revealed that she does plan on expanding her children and the hilarious reason as to why she wants a big family.

“Yes." the rapper said before giving her reason why she wants more children, the more kids you have, the less of a possibility you go to a home. One of them is gonna wipe my b**t!”-Cardi B told Jennifer Hudson
Cardi B's appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson" talk show will air on September 15th, as part of the show's new season.

Cardi B called Stefon Diggs' rigorous schedule 'inspirational'

Cardi B has made a successful career in the music industry as one of the top rappers in the entertainment industry. Despite her success and busy schedule, she recently told Billboard Magazine how impressed she is by boyfriend, Stefon Diggs' schedule.

In the interview, Cardi B raved about Stefon Diggs commitment to his NFL career and how disciplined he is with his schedule, including his sleep regimen.

"He has to do two different things: learn his playbook and get physical. He has to be in bed at a certain time and wake up at a certain time."-Cardi B said

She then continued by saying how inspired she is by his hard work:

"I’m like, 'Oh, my gosh. You’re literally in the military. You really work hard.' I work hard, but I can take a little break. I can lay back and I don’t have to be running, but it’s very inspirational to see how hard somebody works. It’s just like, 'Wow. You should be proud of yourself.'"

Stefon Diggs' commitment to his workout and sleep regimen has been vital as he worked his way back from an ACL injury last season. The New England Patriots wide receiver took the field in Week 1 for the first time since his injury in Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season. He had six catches for a total of 57 yards in his Patriots debut.

