We all remember Urban Meyer, don't we? The college mastermind who went into the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars and didn't last the year due to several incidents?

Well, Meyer copped a lot of heat for what went down with the AFC South franchise and now fans are on Meyer's case again. But this time, it is for comments about the Texas Longhorns college football team.

With the likes of Georgia, TCU, Michigan, Ohio State, and Alabama all seen as the top teams, Meyer has thrown his support behind Texas, calling them the best roster in college football.

Well, Texas fans have come out trolling the former NFL head coach with one fan stating that it feels like a setup for Meyer to take over.

"This seems like a setup to take the job."

Other Texas fans gave their thoughts on Urban Meyer's comments and not many agree with his take about the team.

AE5 @cla51678409 @UnnecRoughness @BSSportsbook They always have a great roster. And they're always mediocre to bad.

Going by Urban Meyer's comments, Texas will be one of the best schools in college football next season. That feels like a hard task considering the other schools who continually get better each year.

Could Urban Meyer's comments about Texas come to fruition?

Texas Spring Football Game

The Longhorns were ranked No.25 last year in the college football rankings after going 8-5. But what about this upcoming season?

Well, Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation has them jumping from 25 to No.5 in the college rankings.

James Parks of Fan Nation wrote that the team only needs a few 'tweaks' to be highly successful. Parks also pointed out how quarterback Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning make the side formidable.

So it appears that some have the Longhorns as one of the sleepers in college football next season, especially with Arch Manning now on the roster. The Longhorns are only behind LSU, Georgia, Alabama, and Ohio State, despite losing running back Bijan Robinson.

Whether or not things come to fruition is unknown as a single down is yet to be played. But Urban Meyer appears to be really bullish on what the Longhorns could potentially accomplish next season.

