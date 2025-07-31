  • home icon
  • "That 5 yards is huge": Ex-NFL ref Gene Steratore makes his feelings known on dynamic kickoff rule 

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Jul 31, 2025 05:11 GMT
On Wednesday, former NFL official-turned rules analyst Gene Steratore, on the Pat McAfee Show, shared his thoughts about the league adopting the experimental dynamic kickoff rule they introduced last year.

During the 2024 season, the NFL experimented with the dynamic kickoff rule to increase the rate of return plays on the field. In April, NFL owners voted to make the rule permanent with a few tweaks.

"A lot of people think 30 to 35 is not a big difference," Steratore said. "That five yards is huge. It means a ton. If you get two first downs or even one and then you're even punting, field position, you know, so I think that's a big one.
"They also condense those formations a little tighter, so space and speed are even more limited a little bit with the kick off play. And I think what you're gonna see now is that talented kickers like you were Pat, they are gonna put that thing between the five and the ones.

"So we want to increase the returns, we want that activity to happen. So I think it's a big step for that reason and I think it ran pretty well last year."
According to the new and revamped dynamic kickoff rule, touchbacks on kicks reaching the end zone on the fly have been moved from 30 to 35 yards. That has been done so to increase more kick plays, leading to more returns on the field.

Are there other changes to the rules and regulations made by the NFL ahead of the 2025 season?

Apart from the dynamic kickoff rule, a few other changes have been made to the rules and regulations of the game by the NFL. One of the most prominent ones is how overtime plays take place during the upcoming season.

According to the new rule, regular-season overtime will be similar to the postseason, which means both home and away teams will have a chance at possession even if the team with the ball first scores a touchdown.

Moreover, the league is also making revamps to its replay assist system for officials on the field, which will help overturn calls if there's concrete evidence of fouls not taking place during games.

Apart from that, with the roster limit set at 53, teams can now add two players to the injured reserve, with the condition that they make a potential return during the season before the cutoff deadline.

