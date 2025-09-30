“That is a disgrace” “It’s literally the Raiders stadium”: NFL fans react to Bears’ new Arlington Heights stadium renderings

The Chicago Bears unveiled fresh images of their planned Arlington Heights stadium on Tuesday, and fans shared their reactions online.The renderings, produced by Manica Architecture, depicted a glass-heavy domed arena with surrounding development.&quot;If it is a dome, that is a disgrace,&quot; one fan wrote.Ctravi @Ctravi578290LINK@NFL_DovKleiman If it is a dome, that is a disgrace&quot;It's literally the raiders stadium,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Imagine having a stadium this nice but yet a football product that is so mediocre,&quot; one fan said.More fans reacted to the news.&quot;Imagine spending all that money to never host any playoff games,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Looks the same as every other stadium?&quot; a fan tweeted.&quot;Why does it look like Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium. For $2 Billion dollar price tag, I thought we get something unique and original,&quot; another fan commented.Bears president and CEO Kevin Warren has stressed 2025 as the decision year to lock in stadium plans. Their goal is to open by 2031, in time to bid for the city’s first Super Bowl. The organization purchased 326 acres of the former Arlington Park racetrack in 2023 for nearly $200 million to anchor the project.The concept orients the building southeast, offering distant views of Chicago’s skyline. The design incorporates glass walls on both sides of the stadium, a feature aimed at pulling daylight while still giving the venue a closed roof.Design firm president David Manica said moving the project from a downtown proposal to Arlington Heights required significant changes. The new site allows fans to enter from all directions and provides more room for concourses, seating and exterior amenities compared to Soldier Field.Kevin Warren defends Arlington Heights' move from Chicago’s city limitsIn a letter to season ticket holders, Kevin Warren acknowledged the difficulty of leaving Soldier Field after more than five decades. He framed the relocation as expansion, not abandonment. He also noted that most Bears fans live within 25 miles of Arlington Heights, making the location more accessible.The stadium will feature a lightweight ethylene tetrafluoroethylene roof that lets in natural light without harsh shadows, and premium seating levels along both sidelines. It'll also have a pedestrian bridge inspired by Chicago’s iconic river crossings. Large video boards will flank the bridge, while nearby development will be designed in partnership with Hart Howerton.Warren emphasized that Arlington Heights will be privately financed and directly connected to public transit while offering parking and tailgating space. Village approval is still required before construction can begin.