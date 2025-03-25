“That should be all they need to see” - Cam Ward makes feelings known on his performance at Miami Pro Day

Cam Ward put on a show at the Miami Pro Day on Monday. After completing his workout, he confidently declared that he has done everything he can do and is ready to be drafted first overall at the upcoming NFL draft:

“That should be all they need to see.”

Ward stepped onto the football field at Coral Gables knowing this event, the Miami Pro Day, is his best chance to show all 32 teams his skills before the NFL draft next month. More than 90 NFL staffers were in attendance, including representatives from the Tennessee Titans, who pick #1 pick.

The Titans delegation was out in full force for the Pro Day. Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi, president of football operations Chad Brinker, head coach Brian Callahan, and offensive coordinator Nick Holz were in attendance, and in the middle of the workout, they were seen speaking with Ward.

When asked what they were talking about, the quarterback said:

"I told them. I'm solidifying it today. They finally got to see me throw in person.”

Ward is hoping to be drafted first but he is not too worried if he is not. The New York Giants are another team that could target Ward. General manager Joe Schoen was present, as was offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. The Cleveland Browns hold the second pick, but they only sent assistant GM Glenn Cook and national scout Chris Buford.

Cam Ward is happy with wherever he goes:

“But at the end of the day. I'm going to be happy whatever team I go to. I'm just trying to play football."

Cam Ward impresses at Pro Day

The Pro Day was the first time NFL evaluators were able to see Cam Ward throw after he skipped workouts at the NFL Scouting Combine.

He zipped a series of passes all over the field to his receivers. The best pass was a deep pass to slot receiver Xavier Restrepo, who is expected to be drafted in the upcoming NFL draft as well. Ward stepped left, then back in the pocket, and sent the ball 80 yards downfield, hitting a sprinting Restrepo perfectly within his route.

Cam Ward has been widely considered to be the favorite to be the top pick. Last season, he threw for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns for the Miami Hurricanes.

That broke the school’s single-season records for passing yards, completions, passing touchdowns and completion percentage. He has also improved and solidified his draft stock by impressing evaluators in interviews and film breakdowns.

