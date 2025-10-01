“That never happened in my 18 years”: Ben Roethlisberger points out unusual moment from Steelers owner Art Rooney II before Vikings game in Ireland

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings faced each other in Week 4 in the first-ever NFL game played in Ireland. The significance of the game was matched by a lot of excitement between the two historical powerhouses.

The Steelers ultimately walked away with a narrow win to go to 3-1 on the season. The game went a long way in showcasing the excitement of the NFL, and the win meant a lot to Pittsburgh, especially the Steelers' owners, the Rooney family.

Former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger commented on the significance of the game to the family on his show, "Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger," on Tuesday.

"This win meant so much to the Rooney family," Roethlisberger said [26:25]. "So much supposedly, that Mr. [Art] Rooney [II] went and talked to the team before the game. That never happened in my 18 years. All of us: Ike [Taylor], [Maurkice Pouncey], and James Farrior were like, 'Woah, that's a big deal.' This one means a lot, especially because of Mr. [Dan] Rooney, rest in peace."

Dan Rooney, a famous name in the Steelers empire, died in April 2017.

The Steelers' win in Ireland saw an exciting ending

The Vikings were off to a poor start against the Steelers. Quarterback Carson Wentz, filling in for the injured JJ McCarthy, couldn't find the end zone and only managed to drive Minnesota into field goal range twice in the first half. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh, helmed by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, held a steady pace throughout the game.

They put up seven points in each of the first three quarters, with two scoring runs by Kenneth Gainwell and a touchdown pass by Rodgers. However, Wentz just took three quarters to figure out the Steelers' defense.

Catching fire in the fourth, he launched on a wrecking spree, aiming to come back from 24-6. Starting halfway through the final period, he first hit Zavier Scott for a 16-yard touchdown and connected with Jalen Nailor for the two-pointer. As the end drew near, he then hit Nailor for a touchdown of his own, and they bagged the extra point to come within three of Pittsburgh.

The Vikings' defense came up big thereafter, stopping Rodgers and giving Wentz another shot with a minute left. However, the Steelers' defense came up even bigger and stalled the Vikings' comeback to seal the 24-21 victory.

