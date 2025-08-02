  • home icon
  "That's a $50,000 walk": NFL fans reacts as Micah Parsons shows up at Cowboys training camp 1 day after trade request

“That’s a $50,000 walk”: NFL fans reacts as Micah Parsons shows up at Cowboys training camp 1 day after trade request

By Orlando Silva
Published Aug 02, 2025 21:10 GMT
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp - Source: Imagn
“That’s a $50,000 walk”: NFL fans reacts as Micah Parsons shows up at Cowboys training camp 1 day after trade request (Credit: IMAGN)

A day after he requested a trade away from the Dallas Cowboys, Micah Parsons showed up at Saturday's practice session. Parsons cited the front office's reluctance to communicate regarding a new contract as the main reason he wanted to end his tenure in Dallas.

Despite his contract standoff, the veteran pass rusher has remained close with his teammates and coaches, showing up at training camp, trying to help however he can, although he's not actively on the field.

The Athletic's Jon Machota shared a video of Micah Parsons in training camp.

Many fans had something to say about Parsons' actions, with some saying the fifth-year veteran is playing mind games.

"Thats a ($50,000) walk," one fan said.
"He’s gonna get paid in a few weeks," another fan said.
"He knows what he’s doing. He isn’t going anywhere. Cowboys will pay him what he wants," another fan added.
Others started pointing fingers at who was to blame for this situation.

"And walks right behind Stephen F**k Jerry F**k Stephen," one fan said.
"His agent is the problem. That guy hosed the browns with Watson’s historically bad contract. Tee Higgins fired the guy and quickly got his contract," another fan said.
"Front Office some b****es," another fan wrote.
Parsons signed a four-year, $17 million deal with the Cowboys in 2021. The team picked up his fifth-year option, meaning he'll make $24 million before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

He's become one of the best pass rushers in the league since he was drafted with the 12th pick in the 2021 NFL draft, recording 256 tackles, 52.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries for 36 yards.

Skip Bayless says Micah Parsons has been "overhyped"

While many supported Micah Parsons' contract and trade demands, veteran analyst Skip Bayless called out the defensive end. In a 12-minute video rant, Bayless called Parsons "overhyped."

"Okay, do you want the truth about Micah Parsons' trade demand? Or do you want me to say what everybody else is going to say? 'Oh my God, Micah wants to be traded. Jerry, do something, save this situation. Jerry, pay the man.' I'm not gonna say that because that's not the truth. I'm going to restate my opinion that Micah Parsons has been way overhyped."

The former Fox Sports analyst explained that Parsons was "deluded" by all the comments online, saying he is more interested in doing podcasts than winning the Defensive Player of the Year award.

