"That's blasphemous": ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shouts down Dak Prescott vs Damian Lillard comparison, rips Cowboys QB's record

Stephen A. Smith has shut down any comparison between Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard. Many fans have started to claim Prescott is the NFL's version of Lillard, who are great regular season players but struggle in the playoffs.

However, Smith says that isn't the case at all as he says Lillad is a clutch player whereas the ESPN analyst can't say the same for the quarterback.

“That’s blasphemous. Don’t you ever utter such disrespectful words out your mouth again. Damian Lillard is the reigning two-time 3PT shooting champion. Damian Lillard is one of the most lethal scorers and lethal closers in the game. 'Dame Time, Dame Time;' he says that for a reason.

"We ain’t seen that from Dak. Last time I checked, even though he lost in the Conference Finals, Damian Lillard went to the Conference Finals. Has that happened for Dak Prescott? It has not.

"In 8+ years in the league, the man has not been past the second round of the playoffs in the NFL. Don’t you dare make that kind of comparison again. That is blasphemous.”

It is an interesting take by the fan, who thinks Prescott and Lillard only put up numbers when the game is out of hand, but Smith doesn't think that is the case at all.

Dak Prescott's NFL playoff record

Dak Prescott has struggled in the post-season

Dak Prescott has been the starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys since 2016.

As the starter, Prescott has led the team to the playoffs five times, including three straight seasons. However, in the post-season, he has struggled as Prescott is 2-5 as a starter throwing for 1,962 yards, 14 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

This past season, the Cowboys were upset by the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round in a game that Prescott admitted he 'sucked' in.

"One-thousand percent, 1,000 percent, I'm not a guy who lives in the past," Prescott said postgame, via CBS. "I sucked tonight, that was it. I got it going a little bit late but none of that mattered at that point. Fall, that's all I really know how to do. It's about winning ... and getting to the last game and winning that as well. Yeah, tough."

This past season, Prescott went 410-for-590 for 4,516 yards, 36 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Dak Prescott is set to enter the final year of his deal as he has a cap hit of $59,455,000.