“That’s Deebo Samuel’s music”: Mina Kimes gives honest opinion on Jayden Daniels envisioning WR elevating Commanders' offense in 2025

Jayden Daniels impressed in his debut season with the Washington Commanders. He was named the team's starting quarterback after being selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. Daniels led the Commanders to a 12-5 record and the NFC Championship, where they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Commanders coach Dan Quinn utilized the offseason to revamp the offense and provide Daniels with more options on the field. One of the biggest acquisitions was wide receiver Deebo Samuel's signing. He was traded by the 49ers after agreeing to a three-year extension worth $71.5 million in 2022. With one year remaining on his contract, the Commanders reworked his deal and will pay him $17.5 million for the 2025 season.

On Tuesday, NFL analyst Mina Kimes shared her thoughts on the Commanders' 2025 offense. She shared her perspective on Daniels working together with Samuel on the field after the quarterback expressed his excitement during a press conference.

"I think Jayden Daniels kind of hit there when he was talking about the screens," Kimes said (Timestamp- 1:40). "The Commanders offense was top five in just about every metric last year but one where they were not was yards after teh catch per reception."

"They were 21st. By God, that's Deebo Samuel's music. That's is exactly what he's been brought into this offense to do... You can see him certainly taking advantage of that to get them yards after the catch... I think he brings an element to this offense that didn't exist last year."

Deebo Samuel's best stint with the 49ers was during the 2021 season. He recorded 1,405 yards and six TDs receiving. However, his production declined over the past three years, with him recording 670 yards and three TDs last season. However, the Commanders are hopeful that he finds his spark back in a new environment and offense.

Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury opens up about Jayden Daniels' physical changes ahead of the 2025 season

The quarterback has been putting in the work this offseason to maximise his potential on the field. Daniels' physique has also changed, with him putting on more muscle as a result of spending time in the weight room.

In May, analyst Nick Jhabvala shared a tweet quoting what Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury said about Daniels' offseason physical development.

"Jayden Daniels has looked like he's put on muscle in team photos. We'll see him shortly at practice. Kingsbury: 'He's still pretty lean, but he's worked pretty hard... I haven't seen his weight, but I'm sure he's a little thicker than he was.'" Jhabvala wrote.

The Commanders begin their 2025 campaign with a Week 1 showdown against the New York Giants.

