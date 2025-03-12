"That’s the duality of life" - Chris Godwin opens up on going through tough year from father's death to $66,000,000 contract extension

On Tuesday, after signing his new long-term contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, star wide receiver Chris Godwin opened up about the good and the bad times of the past year of his life.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Godwin signed a three-year, $66 million contract extension with the Buccaneers after his deal expired at the end of the 2024 campaign. Of that $66 million contract, Rapoport confirmed that $44 million is fully guaranteed upon Godwin signing his deal.

Godwin highlighted how this past year was difficult with the death of his father. He also suffered an ankle injury. However, he also made clear that the birth of his first child was one of the best things to have ever happened to him.

"That's life, right... the duality of life and the peaks and the valleys of it," Godwin said. "And we got to see it firsthand in a span of 12 months, or really 11 months, where I lost my father, and it was probably the lowest day of my life. And I spent a lot of time really reflecting about the person that he was, the lessons that he taught me.

"And then, we're 11 months later, we welcome the biggest blessing of our lives, and all the things that my dad would tell me and the love that he poured into me, I can already see it."

ESPN NFL analyst Jenna Laine reposted the clip on X.

Chris Godwin keeps the Buccaneers in Super Bowl contention

The signing of Godwin is a major one for the Buccaneers. By keeping Godwin long-term, Tampa Bay has kept one of the best offensive units intact for another campaign. Godwin was injured mid-season due to the aforementioned injury. However, he was performing at a phenomenal rate before that moment.

Last year, Godwin had 50 receptions for 576 receiving yards and five touchdowns in only seven games. Extrapolated over a full 17-game season, Godwin would have finished with approximately 121 receptions, 1398 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns if he had continued playing at the level he was before the injury.

The Bucs won the NFC South division and made it to the NFC wild-card round, where they eventually lost to the Jayden Daniels-led Washington Commanders. However, the unit averaged 29.5 points per game last year, something that ranked No. 4 in the entire National Football League.

With the signing of Godwin, the elite offensive unit that also features stars in wide receiver Mike Evans, quarterback Baker Mayfield and running back Bucky Irving is expected to once again challenge in the NFC.

