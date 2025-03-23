"That's my GOAT" – Camryn Bynum crowns former rival Aaron Rodgers as best opponent of his career

Indianapolis Colts safety Camryn Bynum showered Aaron Rodgers with high praise after facing the former Green Bay Packers and New York Jets quarterback during his time with the Minnesota Vikings. Bynum, who joined the Colts for the 2025 season, appeared on NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Friday.

While the crew reviewed Rodgers' 10 best plays of the 2024 season, Bynum praised the four-time NFL MVP.

"I speak for myself. Going against him so many times, that's my GOAT. Somebody that I looked up to forever, and just going against him so much, that's the best player I've played against. That's one of the greatest ever. In my mind, the greatest ever," Bynum said.

Bynum also said that the crew missed a play, the interception he recorded against Rodgers during rhe Week 5 23-17 win for the Vikings. That game marked the beginning of the end of the Aaron Rodgers era in New York. Robert Saleh was dismissed as coach weeks before Joe Douglas endured the same fate.

Rodgers is now a free agent and a strong candidate to join the Pittsburgh Steelers in the free market. He has met with the AFC North franchise, which is seemingly the only option he has to continue his career after the Vikings ruled themselves out of the race for his services.

Meanwhile, the New York Giants picked Jameis Winston to be their bridge quarterback.

Julian Edelman questions Aaron Rodgers' willingness to mentor young quarterbacks

Amid links with the Minnesota Vikings, former NFL star Julian Edelman cast doubt on Aaron Rodgers' desire to mentor a young quarterback like J.J. McCarthy, who missed what was supposed to be his rookie campaign in 2025.

"How does it sound if Aaron Rodgers joins the Minnesota Vikings for a year or two and mentors J.J. McCarthy?

"I won't do it. I wouldn't do it because I don't think Aaron Rodgers is the type of guy to be like, 'let me mentor a young guy' anymore. He comes in with such an aura where that's just not possible for him, being in the same quarterback room with the guy who's going to be the future. I just can't see that," Edelman indicated.

Rodgers is closer to the end of his career but can still be a solid starter. It remains to be seen where he plays next season.

