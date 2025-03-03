“That’s it for Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll” – Super Bowl champion sees Aaron Rodgers as Giants’ ticket to Arch Manning

Adding Aaron Rodgers to the New York Giants roster could signal the end of the line for the team’s coach and general manager. That’s what former defensive end Chris Canty believes will happen should the team go after the four-time NFL MVP, who won a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers in 2010.

Canty added that it would open the door for the Giants to get a top quarterback with a name their fans will remember fondly in next year’s draft.

"That’s it for Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll," Canty said on Monday (0:59), via 'Unsportsmanlike Radio. "The general manager and the head coach are gonna get fired by the end of the season, and we’re laying the groundwork to be able to draft Arch Manning with the pick in 2026."

Rodgers was released by the New York Jets on Feb. 13 after two seasons behind center, although he missed most of 2023 with a torn Achilles tendon. He was 5-12 last season with 3,897 yards passing.

Arch Manning is the early favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL draft, as he aims to follow in the footsteps of his famous uncles, Peyton and Eli Manning, who both went No. 1 in 1998 and 2004. Eli played his entire career with the Giants, winning two Super Bowls, while Peyton won one with the Indianapolis Colts and another with the Denver Broncos.

"I’m all in on the New York Giants signing Aaron Rodgers because it all but guarantees that the New York Giants are going to be awful next year," Canty said (01:12).

Arch, the son of Cooper Manning, plays for the Texas Longhorns.

Arch Manning’s numbers

When someone has the last name Manning and plays quarterback, there are a lot of expectations. Arch Manning's uncles managed that weight well, with Peyton in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Eli expected to join him at some point in the future.

Arch broke several high school records at Isidore Newman in New Orleans, including career total yards passing (9,754), career total touchdowns (140) and career passing yards (8,539).

He started two games for the Longhorns in 2024, winning both. He threw for 939 yards and nine touchdowns with an 184.0 passer rating. Arch will be in his third year with Texas in 2025.

