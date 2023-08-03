The rock legend, Bon Jovi and Tom Brady share a cordial relationship that is not bereft of crude humor. As the seven-time Super Bowl winner celebrated his 46th birthday on August 3, he got a hilarious message from the 61-year-old singer.

Bon Jovi uploaded a special birthday post for TB12. In the picture, fans could see Jovi's two sons posing with Julian Edelman and Brady. He captioned the post:

"Happy birthday to the oldest guy in this picture."

Tom Brady re-shared the post on his Instagram story and wrote:

"Now that's messed up hahahahah."

Tom Brady laughs at the playful jab thrown by Bon Jovi (Image Credit: Tom Brady's Instagram Story).

"Except for photo cred."

Brady turned 46 this year. The star quarterback retired from the NFL but started working on expanding his empire. From launching new products from his TB12 line to becoming the minority owner of an English football club, the future Hall of Famer has been quite busy.

How did Tom Brady inspire Bon Jovi?

Jon Bon Jovi, the iconic singer and songwriter, credits Tom Brady for enriching his musical journey. Sharing a longstanding friendship with Patriots coach Bill Belichick, Jovi gained access to the team's games through clever pretense as a photographer. His presence became a regular spectacle in the luxury box of Patriots owner Robert Kraft during home games.

Over the years, the duo has been captured in numerous photographs together, reflecting the bond they share. When Brady made the momentous decision to leave the Patriots for the Buccaneers, Bon Jovi revealed a mix of emotions, undoubtedly influenced by their close connection.

Bon Jovi said on social media:

“(Tom Brady) made me a better singer. Tom made me a better songwriter, a better leader, seeker and more driven to succeed while remembering to love what I do."

“He doesn’t know it, but he inspired me and lots of people like me," Jovi's caption added.

However, it was upon Brady's announcement of retiring from the NFL after an illustrious 22-season career that Jon Bon Jovi opened up about the profound impact the quarterback had on his life.