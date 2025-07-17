"That's been their mode of operations": Ex-Packers VP predicts Cowboys' timeline on Micah Parsons extension

Micah Parsons is ready to report to camp, but the Dallas Cowboys front office, led by Jerry Jones, still hasn’t written the check. Less than a week is left before training camp starts in Oxnard, and the franchise is stalling on a massive contract extension for their linebacker.

Ad

However, former Packers vice president Andrew Brandt isn’t shocked.

“If history is a guide (CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott), the Cowboys will wait until the end of training camp and then pay him at the top of the market. Hard to know why, but that's been their mode of operations,” Brandt tweeted on Thursday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

He even dubbed it “The Dak way.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Parsons is reportedly seeking to become the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. He is doing everything required of a committed player, whether attending the voluntary OTAs or mandatory minicamp.

Also read: "You don’t cry and sit down" - Micah Parsons puts ball in Jerry Jones’ court as NFL LB waits on his contract extension ahead of Cowboys training camp

Micah Parsons discusses Cowboys contract extension with WWE legend The Undertaker

While Micah Parsons is doing everything to show he's committed to the Cowboys, he is not holding back when it comes to him getting paid. The linebacker discussed his Cowboys contract extension issue with WWE legend The Undertaker.

Ad

“Ownership is always gonna make it drag out,” Parsons said on Thursday, via the "Six Feet Under" podcast. “Lack of communication, but I just keep working, keep going. Ain’t gonna be no drop off.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Last summer, Dallas did the same song and dance with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, waiting until the last minute before cutting the check. It’s Parsons’ turn in the pressure cooker.

However, if Jerry Jones doesn’t get this done soon, he risks turning a loyal star into a frustrated one. The clock is ticking, and the Cowboys owner must act fast with the 2025 season fast approaching.

Also read: NFL insider weighs in on "trouble" over Micah Parsons' contract dispute

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.