"That's a penalty" "He literally did nothing": NFL fans react as Shilo Sanders forces incompletion during preseason debut vs. Titans

Unlike his brother, Shedeur, Shilo Sanders has a tougher road to the NFL. Having spent the last two seasons of his collegiate career with the Colorado Buffaloes, the safety declared for this year's NFL draft but went unpicked. Fortunately, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers picked up Coach Prime's son as an undrafted free agent.On Saturday, Shilo made his preseason debut for the Bucs against the Tennessee Titans. During the game, the safety got a quarterback hit, forcing an incomplete pass on a 1st and 10 play on the Bucs' 28-yard line. Shilo ended the night with one solo tackle and one QB hit to his name as his team secured a 29-7 victory.Fans on social media shared their thoughts and reactions to Shilo Sanders' performance, addressing his quarterback hit.&quot;He literally did nothing. Stop hyping up players because of their last name,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;That's a penalty. Defenders cannot use his body weight on top of the QB. They have to roll,&quot; another fan said.&quot;I'm actually hype to see bro be legit on the Bucs def this season hopes he makes the team,&quot; this fan wrote.&quot;Nice play getting to the QB forcing a bad pass,&quot; another fan stated.&quot;Shilo is going to be a beast!&quot; this fan commented.&quot;NFL just straight up panty-dropping for Deion's progeny,&quot; one fan said.Shilo Sanders has lofty ambitions heading into rookie campaign with the Tampa Bay BuccaneersDespite going undrafted, the ex-Colorado safety still has confidence in his abilities to make it big in the league. During an interview with The Athletic ahead of his preseason debut, Shilo Sanders opened up about his goals and ambitions as a rookie in the NFL.According to Coach Prime's son, he wants to make it as an All-Pro in his first year with the Bucs.&quot;I want to be All-Pro special teams. Show the coaches I could play, and that I play hard and be physical and earn their trust, make it on the field (defensively) one day,&quot; Shilo said.It is still too early to say if Shilo Sanders will be able to achieve his year-one goals. However, he did impress with his performance against the Titans. His next opportunity will be in the second preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on August 16.