"That was vile"- NFL fans react as Cowboys take shots at Jim Harbaugh's sign-stealing controversy in 2025 schedule release video

The Dallas Cowboys used a unique way to announce their 2025 NFL schedule. They hid clues during their "America's Stream," hosted on Wednesday, to celebrate the schedule reveal.

The video shared on X starts with CeeDee Lamb asking Micah Parsons and the rest of the group when they were doing the actual release video before being told they already did it.

The part that drew the most attention among fans was the way they announced their matchup against the LA Chargers in Week 16. While they played giant Jenga, a spying coach was hiding behind a tree.

This was a direct reference to Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines sign-stealing scandal. The 2023 NCAA national champions allegedly used advanced technology to steal opponents' signals.

Many fans reacted to this shot and didn't hesitate to express their surprise at their team's boldness.

"Man the chargers one was vile lol," one fan said.

"Chargers is good at least," another fan said.

"The chargers announcement 😂😂😂," another fan said.

The laughter continued as more fans realized what they did to reveal the Chargers' matchup.

"The Chargers🤣😭," one fan wrote.

"Not the Michigan cheating scandals following thee chargers! Hahahahaha," another fan wrote.

"Lol @ week 16," another fan said.

The Dallas Cowboys' creative team hid several clues that revealed the identity of the teams they are going to face in the upcoming season.

They used an Eagles cuddly toy to announce their Week 1 matchup against Philadelphia, an apple that Tyler Smith ate to reference the New York Giants, a teddy bear to reference the Chicago Bears, a block of cheese for the Green Bay Packers, a paper plane for the New York Jets and dices to refer to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The details were there, but most fans, and even CeeDee Lamb, couldn't see them until after the stream was done and the Cowboys' social media crew put the pieces together.

Tickets to Cowboys-Chiefs Thanksgiving Day game are getting more expensive

One of the most anticipated Dallas Cowboys games in the 2025 NFL season will come at Week 13, against the Kansas City Chiefs. Four years since their last duel and 30 years since their last Thanksgiving Day matchup, the Chiefs will visit AT&T Stadium.

The game is already drawing a lot of interest, so much so that prices are getting exorbitant. ESPN's sports analyst "J Tuck" revealed that tickets can go as high as $2,990 for this game.

Fans voiced their frustrations on social media, but it remains to be seen if something will change regarding those ticket prices.

