"That hasn't been working out too good" - Shilo Sanders takes dig at Coach Prime as his agent, jokingly reveals hiring new representation

Shilo Sanders made a candid comment about his father's effectiveness as an agent during a tumultuous NFL draft weekend for the Sanders family.

Ad

The Colorado safety and his brother, Shedeur Sanders, a quarterback from the same program, initially opted against hiring traditional NFL-certified agents. Instead, they relied on their father, Pro Football Hall of Famer and Buffaloes coach Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders, to guide them through the draft process.

On Friday, as Shedeur's shocking draft slide continued into Day 3, Shilo revealed a change in representation during a Twitch livestream featuring his brother.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Dad was our agent, but that hasn't been working out too good," Shilo said. "So today, I had to sign with an agent."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

The brothers watched the draft unfold from Texas rather than attending in person in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Shedeur, widely projected as a first-round talent and possibly as high as the No. 3 pick, remained undrafted through three rounds despite five other quarterbacks coming off the board.

Shedeur and Shilo Sanders' NFL dreams take an unexpected turn

NCAA Football: Oklahoma State at Colorado - Source: Imagn

Unlike traditional draft prospects, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders followed a path similar to NFL quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Caleb Williams, who represented themselves. This year's No. 1 pick, Cam Ward, also went without a certified agent. The strategy made financial sense on paper, as rookie contracts follow standardized structures.

Ad

However, the approach may have backfired. Having professional representation might have better prepared Shedeur for his unexpected slide or improved communication with NFL teams, according to SI.

The surprising turn of events created a scenario few could have imagined earlier in the week. There is a possibility that Shilo Sanders, projected as a late-round selection, could be drafted ahead of his more celebrated brother.

"Shilo isn't necessarily a high-upside player, but he's got good NFL genes and can likely stick in the league," Sporting News' Bill Heyen wrote on Saturday. "The brothers probably will get to celebrate the beginning of their NFL careers together on Saturday. They just never pictured it would happen quite like this."

Ad

Shedeur maintained a positive outlook despite the draft disappointment.

"Another day another opportunity to get a chance to play the game I love. Thank you GOD," Shedeur tweeted on Saturday.

The quarterback's credentials remain impressive despite his draft slide. In 2024, Shedeur threw for 4,134 yards with 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He won the Johnny Unitas Award as the nation's top senior quarterback and set an NCAA record with touchdown passes in 49 consecutive games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

WATCH: Ole Miss kids reveal themselves after prank calling Shedeur Sanders in viral video during Day 2 slide