The 2023 NFL Draft is set to begin tomorrow night at 8:00 PM ET, and the Arizona Cardinals are unlikely to add help for quarterback Kyler Murray and the offense.
The Cardinals currently have the No. 3 overall pick. The Carolina Panthers have the No. 1 pick and are expected to select a quarterback, while the Houston Texans could select a quarterback or defensive player with their second-overall pick.
Many draft analysts and experts have been predicting the Cardinals to select a defensive player with the third-overall pick. Some think they will select Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. while others think they could select Georgia DT Jalen Carter. Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson could also be in the mix.
NFL analyst Warren Sharp recapped the Cardinals' latest draft picks in the past few years. He noted how Murray lobbied the team to select OL Creed Humphrey in 2021 and Tristain Wirfs in 2020. The Cardinals didn't select either of the two, and they're both two of the best linemen in football.
He added that Murray is lobbying for the team to draft OL Paris Johnson this year.
NFL fans react to reports emerging about Cardinals front office not helping out Kyler Murray in the first-round of the of the NFL Draft
NFL fans have reacted to reports of the Cardinals not looking to add to their offense in the first-round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Some think it's a dumb move to not protect the most valuable position (QB), especially after Kyler Murray tore his ACL in Week 14 last season.
Here's how fans responded:
Will the Arizona Cardinals trade DeAndre Hopkins this off-season?
While the Arizona Cardinals are set to draft one of the most talented players at pick No. 3 tomorrow night, they could be getting rid of one of their best players.
Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been rumored to be traded since shortly after the Cardinals' 2022-2023 season ended.
The team has hired a new head coach (Jonathan Gannon) and general manager (Monti Ossenfort) and are in the process of rebuilding.
Hopkins has one of the highest cap hits on the team, and he's been dealing with injuries over the past two seasons. Age is also a factor as he will be 31 by the start of the season.
A trade could come as early as tomorrow and trade talks are expected to heat up as the draft takes place.
Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator