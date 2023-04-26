The 2023 NFL Draft is set to begin tomorrow night at 8:00 PM ET, and the Arizona Cardinals are unlikely to add help for quarterback Kyler Murray and the offense.

The Cardinals currently have the No. 3 overall pick. The Carolina Panthers have the No. 1 pick and are expected to select a quarterback, while the Houston Texans could select a quarterback or defensive player with their second-overall pick.

Many draft analysts and experts have been predicting the Cardinals to select a defensive player with the third-overall pick. Some think they will select Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. while others think they could select Georgia DT Jalen Carter. Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson could also be in the mix.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL analyst Warren Sharp recapped the Cardinals' latest draft picks in the past few years. He noted how Murray lobbied the team to select OL Creed Humphrey in 2021 and Tristain Wirfs in 2020. The Cardinals didn't select either of the two, and they're both two of the best linemen in football.

He added that Murray is lobbying for the team to draft OL Paris Johnson this year.

Warren Sharp @SharpFootball



in 2021 Kyler Murray lobbied the Cardinals to draft an OL (Creed Humphrey)



they did not



instead, they drafted a linebacker



in 2020 Kyler Murray lobbied the Cardinals to draft an OL (Tristan Wirfs)



they did not… Kyler Murray is lobbying the Cardinals to draft OL Paris Johnsonin 2021 Kyler Murray lobbied the Cardinals to draft an OL (Creed Humphrey)they did notinstead, they drafted a linebackerin 2020 Kyler Murray lobbied the Cardinals to draft an OL (Tristan Wirfs)they did not… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Kyler Murray is lobbying the Cardinals to draft OL Paris Johnsonin 2021 Kyler Murray lobbied the Cardinals to draft an OL (Creed Humphrey)they did notinstead, they drafted a linebackerin 2020 Kyler Murray lobbied the Cardinals to draft an OL (Tristan Wirfs)they did not… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

NFL fans react to reports emerging about Cardinals front office not helping out Kyler Murray in the first-round of the of the NFL Draft

NFL fans have reacted to reports of the Cardinals not looking to add to their offense in the first-round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Some think it's a dumb move to not protect the most valuable position (QB), especially after Kyler Murray tore his ACL in Week 14 last season.

Here's how fans responded:

Roscoe Davis @Roscoebomb @SharpFootball These GMs that don’t even try to draft around their “franchise “ QB need to go. Brandon Beane’s drafts have been very similar to AZ. Just replace LBs w DL. First 3 rounds Beane has drafted Zero WRs and 1 OL. This Bills fan is losing patients @SharpFootball These GMs that don’t even try to draft around their “franchise “ QB need to go. Brandon Beane’s drafts have been very similar to AZ. Just replace LBs w DL. First 3 rounds Beane has drafted Zero WRs and 1 OL. This Bills fan is losing patients

Mike @MoneyMike1326 @SharpFootball I do agree with all this , however when Kyle’s got there the defense was in shambles and needed addressing. Not quite that one sided but it needed to be fixed @SharpFootball I do agree with all this , however when Kyle’s got there the defense was in shambles and needed addressing. Not quite that one sided but it needed to be fixed

Jordancole_11 @11Jordancole @SharpFootball Man imagine a line with Wirfs and Creed.. that’s wild. @SharpFootball Man imagine a line with Wirfs and Creed.. that’s wild.

Yanni @Toomanycheifs @SharpFootball Amazing framing of his decline these last few years actually, I’m a huge Kyler critic this puts a ton of perspective on their garbage roster building philosophy though. @SharpFootball Amazing framing of his decline these last few years actually, I’m a huge Kyler critic this puts a ton of perspective on their garbage roster building philosophy though.

Vito Rizzuto @ShmileC @SharpFootball Let’s draft one of the smallest quarterbacks ever and expect below average linemen to help him! Their draft strategy is beyond terrible @SharpFootball Let’s draft one of the smallest quarterbacks ever and expect below average linemen to help him! Their draft strategy is beyond terrible

MKE @Mischakatja @SharpFootball @JesusLife12 Kyler Murray a better scout than Cardinals former GM Keim, scouts @SharpFootball @JesusLife12 Kyler Murray a better scout than Cardinals former GM Keim, scouts 😂

Bryce @BryceBreakers @SharpFootball Good thing they got rid of the GM who consistently was AWFUL at drafting @SharpFootball Good thing they got rid of the GM who consistently was AWFUL at drafting

JAY👾 @JayKolaka @SharpFootball So hes been begging for an Oline for years but the front office said nah you and kliff handle everything on offense lmao @SharpFootball So hes been begging for an Oline for years but the front office said nah you and kliff handle everything on offense lmao

E @estrowrite @SharpFootball I mean if they are fully invested in a quarterback. Protecting him should be a priority. @SharpFootball I mean if they are fully invested in a quarterback. Protecting him should be a priority.

soonerjudge @SoonerjudgeMike @SharpFootball Creed Humphrey would’ve been a game changer. Already a top 2 center in the league and arguably the best @SharpFootball Creed Humphrey would’ve been a game changer. Already a top 2 center in the league and arguably the best

Will the Arizona Cardinals trade DeAndre Hopkins this off-season?

DeAndre Hopkins during New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals

While the Arizona Cardinals are set to draft one of the most talented players at pick No. 3 tomorrow night, they could be getting rid of one of their best players.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been rumored to be traded since shortly after the Cardinals' 2022-2023 season ended.

The team has hired a new head coach (Jonathan Gannon) and general manager (Monti Ossenfort) and are in the process of rebuilding.

Hopkins has one of the highest cap hits on the team, and he's been dealing with injuries over the past two seasons. Age is also a factor as he will be 31 by the start of the season.

A trade could come as early as tomorrow and trade talks are expected to heat up as the draft takes place.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes