"The best thing for organization" - Chiefs GM states that trading Tyreek Hill was done for the good of the team

When the Kansas City Chiefs traded away All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill, it caught many by surprise. The Miami Dolphins gave up a first, second, and fourth-round pick in this year's draft as well as their fourth and sixth-round picks from next year to acquire Hill.

Kansas City Chiefs GM Brett Veach recently spoke about the Hill trade on PFT PM and claimed that it was the best move for the organization.

Veach said:

"So, to that degree, that was part of our in depth conversations about the landscape of the NFL, and then, you know, more specifically where we were as an organization. So yes, in that regard, but also it is tough, when, on the flip side, you have accomplished so much."

He added:

"And you know, he's (Tyreek Hill) still playing at a high level and the report that he has with Travis and with Pat is special and is unique. So I think it goes both ways."

ESPN @espn



2022 1st-round (No. 29)

2022 2nd-round pick (No. 50)

2022 4th-round pick

2023 4th and 6th-round picks Breaking: The Chiefs are trading Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins for five draft picks, sources told @AdamSchefter 2022 1st-round (No. 29)2022 2nd-round pick (No. 50)2022 4th-round pick2023 4th and 6th-round picks Breaking: The Chiefs are trading Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins for five draft picks, sources told @AdamSchefter.2022 1st-round (No. 29)2022 2nd-round pick (No. 50)2022 4th-round pick2023 4th and 6th-round picks https://t.co/3tRmHzLdVj

Veach went on to state that a trade like this is never easy, but maintained that it was a business at the end of the day:

"I think it probably helped push, push the ball over the goal line, so to speak, to do this, but trades like that are never easy, and they're always emotional. I mean, I know it's a business. And everyone knows this from you know, people that are gyms and coaches, and certainly players. I mean, the other day, it's business."

He continued:

"But it doesn't mean that you are totally void of emotional attachments. And he was certainly a player we had one with and it was tough, but I think it was certainly the best thing for organization."

How the Tyreek Hill trade has effected the Chiefs

Tyreek Hill at a Miami Dolphins Press Conference

Upon losing Tyreek Hill, the Kansas City Chiefs added a few receivers in free agency. They brought in JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in free agency.

The Chiefs proceeded to provide Patrick Mahomes with more help on Day Two of the 2022 NFL Draft. They selected wide receiver Skyy Moore, who formerly played at Western Michigan, in the second round.

ESPN @espn Breaking: JuJu Smith-Schuster announced on social media that he is signing with the Chiefs. Breaking: JuJu Smith-Schuster announced on social media that he is signing with the Chiefs. https://t.co/amh7xKpNTk

Kansas City will consequently have a new-look offense this season that won't feature the "Cheetah" Tyreek Hill anymore. Hill notably played a part in the Chiefs becoming a playoff team for the last seven seasons. They have also made it to the AFC Championship game the last four years.

Even without Hill, KC should be able to make a deep playoff run with the roster they have.

