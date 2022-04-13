"Cleveland is stuck" - NFL executive explains how Deshaun Watson can hold Browns hostage after offering record-breaking contract

The Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson haven't heard a word about the league's plans regarding the star quarterback, who has 22 civil lawsuits against him for sexual assault.

Although Watson won't be facing criminal charges, it is expected at some point that the NFL will suspend him for a certain amount of time, which may explain why the Browns haven't traded Baker Mayfield.

But if and when Deshaun Watson is suspended, one NFL executive thinks the Browns can't get rid of him or his contract; they are stuck with Deshaun Watson.

The anonymous NFL executive said:

“People talk about the contract precedent and what that does to the NFL, but that leaves out the simple reality that this guy (Watson) doesn’t need to listen to anybody. If he wants Kevin Stefanski fired, doesn’t like the offense, whatever it is, Cleveland is stuck.”

Many people thought the Browns were crazy in the first place to put their franchise on the line for Watson, knowing what was going on in his personal life, but they did it anyway.

It may look like a brilliant move if the NFL only suspends him for a couple of games, but if it's the whole season, the Browns are in trouble.

Deshaun Watson has the Browns over a barrel

Deshaun Watson doesn't even have to play this year, and he is still going to get paid more than likely.

So at this point, he holds all the cards, and there is nothing the Browns can do about it. They may have to suffer the consequences of him being on their team, especially if he has to sit out for a while.

The big question is, what if they keep Mayfield and he has a big year for the team? Then what?

You have to think that Baker Mayfield is probably still angry about being replaced and would love to show the Browns that he is still their guy. Wouldn't it be something if Mayfield had his best season with the Browns this year?

It would be the Browns' luck if he did. They would then have to decide which young quarterback to keep. All of this is speculation, of course, but the Browns are stuck, and there doesn't seem to be a solution in sight.

The smartest thing they may have done is keep Baker Mayfield on the roster until this all plays out for better or worse.

