  "The circus is starting early": NFL fans react after Brian Daboll's stance on Russell Wilson as Week 2 starter

“The circus is starting early”: NFL fans react after Brian Daboll’s stance on Russell Wilson as Week 2 starter

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Sep 08, 2025 01:49 GMT
NFL fans react as Brian Daboll&rsquo;s stance on Russell Wilson as Week 2 starter
NFL fans react as Brian Daboll’s stance on Russell Wilson as Week 2 starter

New York Giants coach Brian Daboll did not confirm his stance on Russell Wilson after their 21-6 season-opening loss to the Washington Commanders. In the post-game press conference, Daboll gave a vague answer when asked if he would consider giving rookie Jaxson Dart a chance in Week 2.

"We're going to get home and look at our game," Daboll said as per ESPN. "We're talking about after every game. ... I've got confidence in Russ. We'll go back, evaluate the tape. This game isn't on Russell Wilson. It's not on Russell Wilson. Let me make that clear. I have confidence in Russ. We have to do a better job all the way around."
Fans on social media shared their thoughts on Brian Daboll's take on whether Wilson will continue as the team's QB1.

Russell Wilson took over as the New York Giants' starting quarterback after joining the team this offseason. However, he did not have a great debut against the Commanders on Sunday, raising questions about the Super Bowl XLVIII champion's fit as the team's QB1.

Wilson completed 17 of 38 passes for 168 yards and no touchdowns. The Giants found themselves on the scoreboard thanks to two field goals by Graham Gano.

The Giants have Jameis Winston and Jaxson Dart on the QB depth chart. The rookie had an impressive outing during the preseason. Thus, Daboll might consider experimenting with Dart as the team's QB1 in Week 2.

Russell Wilson shares his thoughts on season-opening loss to the Commanders

Despite the dominating 21-6 scoreline in favor of the Washington Commanders, the New York Giants quarterback shared a positive outlook on the game.

In the post-game press conference, Russell Wilson talked about how the Giants played their best against Dan Quinn's team on the field. He also highlighted the team's need to capitalize on red zone possessions to create better scoring chances.

"I just focus on what we can control," Wilson said. "You know, I thought we competed out butts off today. That was a physical game. I thought we left it all on the field, we gave it our all physically. You know, and just kind of stand tall amidst that game. Just kind of battling through it, trying to find a way to win. Like I said, they stopped us at the red zone. ... We didn't capitalize on those. So that's what we're gonna do.

The Giants next take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 14 at AT&T Stadium. The game will be broadcast on FOX at 1:00 pm ET.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

