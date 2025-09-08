“The circus is starting early”: NFL fans react after Brian Daboll’s stance on Russell Wilson as Week 2 starter

New York Giants coach Brian Daboll did not confirm his stance on Russell Wilson after their 21-6 season-opening loss to the Washington Commanders. In the post-game press conference, Daboll gave a vague answer when asked if he would consider giving rookie Jaxson Dart a chance in Week 2.&quot;We're going to get home and look at our game,&quot; Daboll said as per ESPN. &quot;We're talking about after every game. ... I've got confidence in Russ. We'll go back, evaluate the tape. This game isn't on Russell Wilson. It's not on Russell Wilson. Let me make that clear. I have confidence in Russ. We have to do a better job all the way around.&quot;Fans on social media shared their thoughts on Brian Daboll's take on whether Wilson will continue as the team's QB1.Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorLINK@AdamSchefter @JordanRaanan It's definitely time for Dart. And some more Skattebo too.MJ @IronnMarcLINK@AdamSchefter @JordanRaanan The circus is starting early this year.Kay @DropOut_MMALINK@AdamSchefter @JordanRaanan Russ is washed. Give Jax or Jameis a chanceThe Scofflaw @tangyojLINK@AdamSchefter @JordanRaanan Daboll might as well see what he has with Dart. Wilson doneTony Vegas @tonypaymentsLINK@AdamSchefter @JordanRaanan Oh they’re doing this already lmaoRussell Wilson took over as the New York Giants' starting quarterback after joining the team this offseason. However, he did not have a great debut against the Commanders on Sunday, raising questions about the Super Bowl XLVIII champion's fit as the team's QB1.Wilson completed 17 of 38 passes for 168 yards and no touchdowns. The Giants found themselves on the scoreboard thanks to two field goals by Graham Gano.The Giants have Jameis Winston and Jaxson Dart on the QB depth chart. The rookie had an impressive outing during the preseason. Thus, Daboll might consider experimenting with Dart as the team's QB1 in Week 2.Russell Wilson shares his thoughts on season-opening loss to the CommandersDespite the dominating 21-6 scoreline in favor of the Washington Commanders, the New York Giants quarterback shared a positive outlook on the game.In the post-game press conference, Russell Wilson talked about how the Giants played their best against Dan Quinn's team on the field. He also highlighted the team's need to capitalize on red zone possessions to create better scoring chances.&quot;I just focus on what we can control,&quot; Wilson said. &quot;You know, I thought we competed out butts off today. That was a physical game. I thought we left it all on the field, we gave it our all physically. You know, and just kind of stand tall amidst that game. Just kind of battling through it, trying to find a way to win. Like I said, they stopped us at the red zone. ... We didn't capitalize on those. So that's what we're gonna do.The Giants next take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 14 at AT&amp;T Stadium. The game will be broadcast on FOX at 1:00 pm ET.