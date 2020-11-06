NFL Week 9: Dallas Cowboys starting third QB since Dak Prescott injury

The Dallas Cowboys lost their starting quarterback in Week 5 against the New York Giants.

Since losing Dak Prescott, the Cowboys offense has struggled to fill the void. Head coach Mike McCarthy hasn't gotten off to a great start in his first year with the team, and now he's reportedly considering yet another new quarterback going into Week 9.

Practice squad QB Cooper Rush or Garrett Gilbert could get the start on Sunday against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers.

The #Cowboys are seriously contemplating turning to QB Cooper Rush as their starter this week… which would require he get activated from the practice squad, source said. With Andy Dalton down with COVID, it may not be Ben DiNucci again. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2020

Dallas went out this offseason and signed veteran Andy Dalton to the team to back up Prescott. Dalton came in for the Cowboys after the horrific injury to the young quarterback. The Dallas Cowboys expected Dalton to finish the rest of the season. In their game against Washington, however, Dalton was knocked out on a brutal hit.

This made the Dallas Cowboys turn to Dalton's backup, Ben DiNucci. DiNucci would come into the game against Washington and not produce much of anything for the Cowboys offense. Dallas would name DiNucci the starter for the game against the Eagles after Dalton was ruled out.

Ben DiNucci did what he could with the struggles with the offensive line and the lack of a running game. After losing the game to the Eagles 23-9 the Cowboys are looking to make another change. The Cowboys will turn to either Garrett Gilbert or Cooper Rush to make the start against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers.

NFL Week 9: What we can expect from the Dallas Cowboys' offense

McCarthy told reporters that he is not basing his decision on who will start Sunday on stats. He is basing the decision on who flows the best with their offense and who can give them the best production. At this point in the season, the Dallas Cowboys need all the help they can get on offense.

Advertisement

The Cowboys are having issues all over their offense. The offensive line is banged up and struggling. Dallas has not produced a running game in the past couple weeks. Dallas Cowboys' receivers are not getting separation from defensive backs.

The success of the Dallas Cowboys offense comes down to the offensive line. Dallas needs their offensive line to open rushing lanes for Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. If the Cowboys offensive line cannot open up running lanes then the offense is going to become one-dimensional.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin on how team prepares for Cooper Rush or Garrett Gilbert to be the Cowboys’ starting quarterback on Sunday: “Either way, we’re getting ready for Ezekiel Elliott.” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 4, 2020

If the Dallas Cowboys become one-dimensional then it will be almost impossible for the Cowboys to pass the football. The inexperience of Gilbert and Rush could cause issues for the Cowboys. For the Cowboys to stay competitive in this football game they need Gilbert and Rush protected. This all starts with the running game and offensive line.

Advertisement

NFL Week 9: Dallas Cowboys hope that Gilbert and Rush can pass time until Andy Dalton returns

Garrett Gilbert and Cooper Rush are only in the starting quarterback position buying the Dallas Cowboys time to get Andy Dalton back. After their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Dallas Cowboys head into their bye week before they head into the final stretch of the season.

If the Dallas Cowboys want to end the season strong, they need Andy Dalton back and healthy. The bye week plays into the Cowboys' favor. McCarthy is hoping that after the bye week the Cowboys will be back to full strength at quarterback.

Dalton has not filled the void of Dak Prescott, but he gives the Dallas Cowboys experience behind center. Dalton gives the Cowboys a quarterback who can lead an offense and make pre-snap decisions. The Dallas Cowboys just need Garret Gilbert or Cooper Rush to get through this game healthy.

NFL Week 9: Predicting the Dallas Cowboys' next QB

If Mike McCarthy is not basing his decision on stats, and basing his decision on the flow of the offense. His best choice at quarterback would be Cooper Rush. Rush has more experience with the Dallas offense.

Rush played on the Cowboys last season and is familiar with coordinator Kellen Moore's offensive scheme. He has taken first team snaps with the Dallas Cowboys receivers. If McCarthy is judging the flow of the offense for the starter, we will see Cooper Rush behind center on Sunday.